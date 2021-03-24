MELbet Casino – All You Need to Know

Today, MELbet is not only one of the largest, but also one of the most significant bookmakers among its competitors. Providing excellent opportunities in various sections, as well as offering pleasant bonuses to its customers, the bookmaker MELbet allows you to bet not only profitably, but also safely. Founded in 2012 and operated by Tukia Ltd, the bookmaker provides services in many countries, including India, Russia, Estonia, Cyprus, Nigeria and many others.

MELbet casino India also offers a variety of popular casino games, including slots, jackpots, roulette and blackjack with the most reasonable payout rates. Players have several ways to make quick deposits in the account and easily withdraw money in the Rupee. Thus, in this MELbet casino India review you can note that the bookmaker has already achieved great success in various regions and enjoys the trust of millions of players around the world!

What is a MELbet casino?

MELbet is an online casino that is overgrowing in regions of Asia, especially in India. The bookmaker offers you a variety of casino games, including slots, jackpots, roulette and blackjack with the best payout rates, and also guarantees not only profitable but also safe play.

Is the MELbet casino legal in India?

MELbet, like other bookmakers in the UK, is an online bookmaker and is not subjected to the regulation of Indian laws. Each customer wants to be sure that their winnings will be paid in full and instantly. MELbet values all its customers and guarantees absolutely all payments, even for large winnings.

How to get a casino bonus?

MELbet is exceptionally generous to all new players with MELbet casino bonus (Rocket Launch Bonus)! Getting it is elementary. For this, you only need to perform a couple of simple actions. Below you can find detailed instructions.

Step 1. To begin, you must register on the site using the promotional code “290SPINS.” To do this, enter all the needed information in your profile and activate your phone number.

Step 2. Make the first deposit of at least 800 ₹, and the bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

Step 3. Log in and use your bonus account.

MELbet mobile app for Android and IOS

The platform has a convenient mobile version of its website, complete with all the characteristics and functionality available on the desktop version. Unlike some other online casinos that limit access to certain features on the mobile version of the site, MELbet, in turn, offers unlimited access. In addition to the mobile version of the site, MELbet also has specialized applications for both Android and iOS users. Applications for both of these platforms are equipped with features that bring casino play to a whole new level. It allows you not only quickly but also safely to make a deposit and withdraw funds. Besides, it will enable you to manage interested and favorite casino games. Also, these applications allow you to contact the support service of users who speak their native language in one touch, which provides a quick resolution of absolutely any questions.

Customer Service

MELbet has excellent customer service. It offers various options for communication with support personnel so that you can choose the most convenient for you. They are in contact with customers 24/7. On the site, in the “Contacts” section, there are several email addresses that allow you to contact the necessary department quickly. The bookmaker also has an online chat where you can ask any question you are interested in. It’s the best way to get all the information you need as soon as possible.

Comments