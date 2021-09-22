Melbet Mobile App Review

Melbet app is a multifunctional software for Android and iOS gadgets that give you access to sports prediction, casino games, sweepstakes, lotteries, TV games, and other entertainment.

The developers did not reduce the functionality of the software, so mobile users can perform money transactions, get bonuses, participate in promotions, view statistics, communicate with technical support directly on the smartphone.

How Do I Install the App?

No matter whether you want to bet on an upcoming event or watch the game live, you will find it all in the mobile app. Melbet App has all the sports, quotes, and betting options of the bookmaker’s website.

Downloading on Android

The first thing you need to do is download the Melbet apk file, which can be found in the section with the mobile software:

Open the bookmaker website in the smartphone browser; At the bottom of the page, click on “Mobile Applications”; Click on the Android logo and download the installer; Run the installation file and click on “Install”.

Note: If the system alerts you of possible damage to your device, go into the settings and allow the installation of programs from unverified sources.

Downloading on iOS

If you have an Apple smartphone or tablet, do the following:

Open the “Mobile Applications” section of your mobile browser; Click on the “Download in App Store” icon; Download the app from the digital store.

Launch it by tapping the Melbet icon on the desktop. Login to your personal cabinet with your account username and password. If you don’t have one, register now.

Minimum System Requirements

Before you launch the Melbet apk file or install the application on your iPhone, make sure that your gadget has sufficient performance:

Parameters Android iOS OS version Android 4.1 iOS 11.0 RAM 1 Gb 2 Gb ROM 100 MB 200 MB Internet connection 3G, 4G, 5G 3G, 4G, 5G

Registration in the App

The procedure is standard and includes several steps:

Select the registration method. Launch the client and click on the “Registration” button. Choose one of three options: By Phone, One-Click, or Full Registration. Enter your data. Specify the requested information: country of residence, account currency, promo code (if any), etc. Finalize the procedure. Confirm that you have read the terms of the user agreement and click on the registration button.

Melbet is a legal bookmaker, which adheres to the privacy policy and does not give any personal information about players to third parties. So you can be sure that your data and money account will be safe.

Mobile App Features

In terms of navigation and structure, the Melbet app does not have any complaints: you can go to the coupon with a single click from any section. All names of disciplines are duplicated with corresponding icons which makes finding the right sport easier.

The mobile client solves all the problems of a bettor, as it is designed for:

Registration and authorization; Betting in pre-match and in-play; Watching the statistics and video broadcasts; Making changes to personal data; Depositing to your account and withdrawing money; Getting acquainted with the history of transactions and bets.

Of the additional options worth noting: quick bets, push notifications, favorite lists, popular odds. In the personal settings, you can change the odds format, set up 2-factor authentication, disable the display of certain sections in the menu.

Mobile Bonuses

New depositors are guaranteed to get a 100% bonus of up to 8,000 INR. The promotion applies to mobile users. There are 3 conditions you must meet to take part in it:

Complete a profile in the personal cabinet; Verify phone number; Make deposit up to 8 000 INR.

Advance payments require 5-fold wagering within 30 days from the date of crediting. Only parlays of 3+ events with odds not less than 1.40 are taken into account.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

The minimum deposit amount is 55 INR but may differ for some services. There are several dozens of methods of payment in the Melbet app:

Bank Transfers. Bank Transfer Payment Systems Neteller, ecoPayz, Skrill Electronic wallets Jeton Wallet, MuchBetter, PayTM UPI, PayTM wallet, PhonePe, Piastrix, Astropay Onetouch, WebMoney, Perfect Money, Google Pay, Bhim UPI, Sticpay, UPI, eZeeWallet Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, DigiByte + 31 more

Melbet Applications Advantages

Multifunctionality, stable operation, and easy navigation are the main advantages of gaming software. The developers have thought out everything to the smallest detail, as evidenced by the extended functionality. From your smartphone you can:

Use the keyword search function;

Communicate with technical support in online chat;

Use filters to sort the matches;

Watch the games live;

Make bets with other bettors on the betting exchange.

The app has the same set of products as the operator’s website, it does not freeze even on unstable internet connections: pages load quickly without any reduction in image quality.

How to Place a Bet?

Sports betting will only become available after making a deposit. To make a deal through the app, you need:

Open the section “Sports” or “Life”; Select the desired sport and match; Click on the odds of interest; Enter the amount and confirm the bet.

Cash Out option is available in the bookmaker’s office – the calculation of the bet before the end of the match. Use the redemption of the bet, if you are not sure about the correctness of the made prediction.

Comments