Mobile Games App Trends of 2020

In the age of digitisation, the mobile application industry is in a phase of continuous development. The importance of mobile apps has increased significantly, as more people now own a smartphone than they do a toothbrush. Currently, more than 52% of mobile traffic is generated by mobile devices.

Such a strong mobile app market has given way to online casinos tapping into it and incorporating disruptive technologies to enhance the gaming experience of their customers.

Casino apps are swiftly changing with the latest tech trends. Here’s how:

Artificial Intelligence and the use of data is set to grow

The development of AI will influence the customisation of casino games.

There are a number of ways to enhance an online gaming company’s offering. For example, recommending a search engine capable of suggesting similar games can be a good choice. AI may offer a personalised welcome page with suggestions according to user preferences.

The days of having a traditional dashboard will be out and soon will be replaced by a more responsive and informative interface. The system will be able to detect potential customers and their behaviour to help casino operators increase traffic on their site.

Development of wearable devices

Wearable devices like VR headsets will completely transform the play-method of casino games. Players will be able to interact with fellow players sitting next to their table. Gamblers will have a choice to explore and move around the floor of the casino to get a feel of playing in a real casino.

Mobile casino games will be accessible through smartwatches. These will become a mini gaming console to play a slot game or a table game of the users choice. App developers are striving to develop more apps for wearable devices, as this is going to be a great hit in the near future.

Blockchaintechnology

Future payment methods will offer various platforms you can choose from, as per a user’s preference. The technology will allow a customer to pay with cryptocurrency, and guarantee a transparent, fraud-proof online transaction. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc. ensure complete anonymity of online casino players, thus protecting their transactional information. Blockchain technology undergoes an open account ledger decentralised system to make all transactions transparent and clear to every individual.

5G technology

5G will be the next standard in mobile gaming technology. With the transfer speed of more than 100 GB/sec, the online casino world is ready to be set on fire. Higher data speed with over 100 times faster than the 4G network will enable a user to enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

5G network deployment is rapidly moving from trials to early commercialisation. Companies have planned the launching of 5G services by the end of this year or early next year.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Another trend to be witnessed in the coming year will be the use of VR and AR technology. VR platforms will make online gambling more realistic and engaging. The year 2021 will see more incredible mobile experiences with AR and VR technologies providing richer high-quality gaming applications to the players.

Omnichannel and cross-platform

Customers sometimes use at least two mobile gadgets and are used to switching between the two. Due to this, it has become crucial for the software developers to provide their customers with the best possible experience in all mobile platforms. In future, game developers will have to adopt a multichannel approach to provide seamless customer experience whether a player is playing online from a mobile device, laptop or in a brick-and-mortar casino.

Responsive web apps that work within the browser are on high demand to share and reuse code between different platforms. Companies are looking for easy-to-use and deployable tools to build more

omnichannel solutions.

Casinos without registration

Many customers find it difficult and tedious to make an online account to register and login to a particular gaming site to play a game. The gaming industry is in works to develop an option to allow a player to play directly on a website. Anyone can choose their favourite game to play without sharing any personal details for login. A player can deposit money directly to the website and start their journey in the ever luring world of online casino gaming.

Conclusion

The casino gaming industry is all set to ablaze the coming year with technological advancements and future web applications. With better mobile casino technologies, people will be more secure and feel comfortable with new solutions. Customers will enjoy safer transactions with the advancement of smarter mobile apps and play games in a real casino gaming atmosphere.

