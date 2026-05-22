Modern Men’s Ethnic Wear for Young Grooms: What’s Trending in 2026

Weddings today are deeply personal celebrations where family, emotion, and tradition come together. For young grooms, dressing for the big day is no longer just about following familiar wedding customs. It is about choosing outfits that reflect personal style while still honouring the significance of the occasion.

In 2026, modern men’s ethnic wear reflects this shift clearly. Clean tailoring, softer colour palettes, and thoughtful styling define groom fashion today. Indian weddings call for outfits that photograph well, remain comfortable through long celebrations, and carry the elegance associated with timeless wedding attire.

Sherwanis with Sharper Structure

The sherwani continues to remain central to groom dressing, but its silhouette has become more refined. Bulky layers and heavy constructions are being replaced by streamlined cuts that emphasise fit and proportion. Many grooms now pair their sherwani with a tailored achkan, creating a sharp and composed look that feels ceremonial without appearing overdone.

Design sensibilities have also shifted. Tonal embroidery, textured fabrics, and restrained detailing are preferred over dense ornamentation. Lower garments like the tapered churidar add balance and elegance, completing a look that feels polished and contemporary.

Indo-Western Looks for Modern Celebrations

Indo-Western outfits are firmly established favourites for cocktail evenings and sangeet functions. These ensembles blend traditional Indian elements with contemporary silhouettes inspired by global fashion.

Layered kurtas, asymmetrical jackets, and tailored trousers define this category within Indian ethnic wear for men. Many grooms finish the look with handcrafted mojari, adding a traditional touch while keeping comfort intact for long celebrations. The overall effect feels current, confident, and culturally rooted.

Softer Palettes Take Centre Stage

Colour trends for grooms continue to evolve. While classic ivory and gold remain timeless, wedding palettes in 2026 favour softer, more refined shades. Pastels like blush pink, powder blue, sage green, and muted lavender are becoming popular across wedding wardrobes.

These colours lend a lighter, more relaxed feel to wedding attire and photograph beautifully in natural light. Traditional techniques appear subtly, with bandhani accents used on stoles, linings, or panels to add cultural depth without overpowering the outfit.

The Return of the Bandhgala

The bandhgala jacket has made a strong return to the groom’s fashion scene. Known for its structured elegance, it offers a clean and confident look that works well across multiple ceremonies.

Modern bandhgalas are crafted using fabrics such as jacquard, velvet, and silk blends, often finished with minimal detailing. Styled with a kurta and fitted bottoms, the bandhgala sits comfortably between traditional and contemporary dressing.

Layering with Bundi Jackets

Layering remains a defining element of modern men’s ethnic wear, and the bundi jacket remains a versatile favourite. It adds structure and personality to a simple kurta, making it ideal for daytime functions.

Printed or lightly embroidered bundis are especially popular for haldi and mehendi functions. They allow grooms to experiment with colour and texture while keeping the base outfit adaptable across events.

Fabrics, Texture, and Craftsmanship

Fabric choices are increasingly important in groom styling. Instead of relying only on embellishment, there is a growing focus on texture and material quality. Brocade, jacquard, silk blends, and velvet add depth while keeping the look refined.

Cultural influences are introduced with restraint. Draped elements inspired by the dhoti or dhuti influence modern silhouettes without appearing costume-like. Subtle handcrafted details such as phulkari embroidery appear on borders or accessories, celebrating heritage in a refined way.

Accessories that Complete the Look

Accessories now play a defining role in finishing a groom’s look. Thoughtfully selected footwear, such as embroidered Jutti, along with brooches, pocket squares, and layered necklaces, complements the outfit.

Safas and stoles are styled with intention, often coordinated with the ensemble’s colour palette. These finishing touches help personalise the look while keeping it rooted in paraparam.

Dressing for Multiple Wedding Functions

With weddings spread across several days, versatility has become essential. Grooms today prefer outfits that can be styled differently across ceremonies. A kurta paired with a bundi jacket for one function can later be worn with a bandhgala or achkan for another, creating distinct looks from the same foundation.

This approach reflects how Indian men’s ethnic wear is adapting to modern wedding celebrations, where practicality and style go hand in hand.

Tradition Seen Through a Modern Lens

Men’s wedding fashion in 2026 is defined by balance. Young grooms are embracing contemporary design while honouring the emotional and cultural value of ethnic wear. From refined sherwanis to Indo-Western ensembles and structured bandhgalas, groom styling continues to evolve with confidence.

With thoughtfully curated collections that value craftsmanship, cultural pride, and modern elegance, brands like ETHNIX BY RAYMOND reflect this shift with clarity, offering grooms’ attire that feels meaningful, stylish, and deeply connected to tradition.

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