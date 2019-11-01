Mohit Kumar: a writer and his unique story

In today’s world where everyone is thriving and aiming to become the best versions of themselves, if one looks for a common ground, all that everyone has in common are stories.

Everyone has their own unique story, and they are what help them connect and understand each other in a better way and even evoke empathy in many.

Today when everything is moving too fast, through the course of years, the way stories are told have changed, too.

Microfiction is one such way of storytelling which has evolved the consumption of online content and the forerunner of this change – The Scribbled Stories, is co-founded by Mr. Mohit Kumar.

Mohit is a 20-year-old content connoisseur who adore listening and telling stories of his own. Through the doodles and scribbles at the last page of his notebook, he dared to go beyond the normal course and provide a platform where people could listen to what he had to say.

And now, 4 years later. The numbers speaks for themselves. The Scribbled Stories as of today has more than 2 Million organic active audience who love to read and tell their stories.

Primarily, a content curator with The Scribbled Stories, Mohit also leads the Brand Collaboration Team. From pitching to the potential clients to presenting the campaign reports, he is actively involved in all the core steps.

In past years, The Scribbled Stories has carried out many online campaigns, from NGOs to Bollywood Movies the platform has collaborated and reached to different corners of the world.

Mr. Mohit Kumar is also a TEDx speaker who has influenced and inspired a lot of artists and helped them understand the concept of storytelling through his content workshops all across the country. Currently, he is busy working on his debut book, travelling and focusing on the first-love of any writer – reading. Mohit is also a TEDx Curator who is cementing a future of content creation and consumption as how the reader would want it.

Storytelling has also become one of the core marketing functions for big corporates. And with a strong fight for consumer’s attention, time becomes a differentiating criterion. Which is why Microfiction aims to deliver the content in 25 or lesser words and keep the theme intact for the reader to get the idea in just a few seconds.

However, The Scribbled Stories has also rolled out multiple content formats like Snippets, Letters, Poems, Stories, Musings and of course, MicroTales. People from all around the world send their stories to the portal in these formats and get the thrill of being a published writer.

This is how, along with telling his own stories, Mr. Mohit Kumar with The Scribbled Stories has created writers in his journey.

