Mohsen Easy, who’s popularly known as iz.mohsen, has been getting a lot of momentum on social media.

Born on February 21, 1989, in Sabzevar, he pursued his education in Computer hardware engineering in Tehran.

However, despite being an engineering student, he was inclined towards the world of digital media

Mohsen Easy is a famous Iranian Instagram Star, Television personality, actor. Currently, Mohsen is living in Sabzevar with his parents. When Mohsen was in high school, he used to participate in many different extracurricular activities. Moreover, he graduated from Tehran University.

He has a lean, sensual and appealing figure. He has beautiful and smooth black hair and attractive eyes. Furthermore, Mohsen ’s height is 181 in centimeter and his weight is 75 kg. He has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. He has participated in LG’s advertising videos.

Comments