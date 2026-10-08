Mortgage Loan: What Affects Your EMI and Total Repayment?

An equated monthly instalment (EMI) can look affordable while the total cost of a mortgage loan tells a very different story. Stretching repayment over more years may ease the monthly burden, but it can also add substantially to the interest you eventually pay.

A mortgage loan, also known as a loan against property, allows you to raise funds by offering an eligible residential or commercial property as security. You continue to own and use the property while repaying the loan, subject to the agreed terms.

The real decision is therefore not simply whether you can manage the EMI. The amount borrowed, applicable mortgage loan interest rates and repayment tenure together determine what you pay each month and what the loan ultimately costs.

What determines your mortgage loan EMI?

Three variables sit at the centre of your EMI calculation: the amount borrowed, the applicable interest rate and the repayment tenure. Looking at any one of them in isolation can give an incomplete picture.

Loan amount: A larger principal increases the amount that must be repaid and the base on which interest is calculated.

Interest rate: A higher rate increases the cost of borrowing the same amount over the same tenure.

Tenure: A longer tenure spreads repayment across more months and can reduce the EMI, but interest continues to accrue for longer.

These factors work together. A lower EMI is not automatically a cheaper mortgage loan, just as a shorter tenure is not necessarily suitable if the resulting instalment places too much pressure on your monthly finances.

The more useful question is: what combination of EMI and total interest can your cash flow comfortably sustain?

How much difference can tenure make?

Consider Amit, who earns around Rs. 1.4 lakh a month and plans to borrow Rs. 40 lakh. He wants his repayment to leave enough room for household expenses, investments and unexpected costs.

His choice is not simply between a high EMI and a low EMI. He needs to decide how much monthly flexibility is worth paying for over the life of the loan.

The illustration below assumes a mortgage loan interest rate of 9% p.a. and shows how the same Rs. 40 lakh borrowing changes across three tenures.

Tenure Approx. monthly EMI Approx. total interest Approx. total repayment 8 years Rs. 58,601 Rs. 16.26 lakh Rs. 56.26 lakh 12 years Rs. 45,521 Rs. 25.55 lakh Rs. 65.55 lakh 20 years Rs. 35,989 Rs. 46.37 lakh Rs. 86.37 lakh

Illustrative figures for a Rs. 40 lakh loan at 9% p.a. Amounts are rounded.

Moving from an 8-year tenure to a 20-year tenure reduces Amit’s monthly EMI by roughly Rs. 22,600. The trade-off is significant: estimated total interest rises from about Rs. 16.26 lakh to Rs. 46.37 lakh.

The tenure also changes how much of Amit’s stated monthly income is committed to repayment. The 8-year EMI is about 42% of Rs. 1.4 lakh, while the 20-year EMI is around 26%. This does not mean one option is automatically suitable, because his existing obligations and living costs still need to be considered.

The takeaway: The right tenure is not necessarily the longest available or the one producing the lowest EMI. It is the repayment period that keeps the monthly commitment manageable without adding more years of interest than you need.

What affects mortgage loan interest rates?

Mortgage loan interest rates can vary between borrowers because lenders assess more than the property being offered as security.

Borrower-related factors can include:

Credit profile and repayment history

Income stability

Existing financial obligations

Overall repayment capacity

Loan and property-related factors can include:

Loan amount

Property type and valuation

Loan-to-Value ratio

Requested tenure

Applicable lender policies and benchmarks

The property matters because it secures the borrowing, but its value alone does not determine the interest rate or final sanction. A stronger property valuation, for example, does not automatically compensate for weak repayment capacity.

This is why borrowers should focus on factors they can influence. A healthy credit profile, manageable existing debt and a loan amount aligned with genuine requirements can strengthen the overall borrowing position.

Should you choose the lowest EMI available?

Not necessarily. A low EMI tells you what leaves your bank account each month, but it does not tell you why the instalment is low.

It may result from a smaller loan amount, a lower interest rate, a longer tenure or a combination of these factors.

A better way to evaluate the decision is to follow this order:

Start with the amount required: Borrowing less reduces both the principal to be repaid and the amount on which interest accrues. Compare interest rates: Compare mortgage loan options using similar loan amounts and tenures so the difference is meaningful. Test different tenures: Extend the repayment period only as much as needed to make the EMI comfortable. Check total repayment: See how much additional interest a longer tenure adds before deciding.

This distinction matters because extending the tenure mainly changes when you repay the principal. It does not make the principal itself smaller.

How does Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property fit the decision?

Once you know how much you genuinely need and what EMI your finances can sustain, the next step is to assess the available loan amount, interest rate and tenure together.

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property can be considered by eligible property owners seeking funds against an eligible residential or commercial property. Its key borrowing parameters are:

Loan detail Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property Loan amount Up to Rs. 15.50 crore* Interest rate 7.5% to 14.25% p.a.* Tenure Up to 15 years*

These figures are more useful when considered together rather than separately.

A larger loan amount can increase the EMI and total interest exposure. A longer tenure can reduce the monthly instalment but may increase the interest paid over time. The applicable interest rate further changes both figures.

For someone comparing mortgage loan options, the objective should therefore not be to maximise the amount available against the property. It should be to identify the borrowing amount and tenure that create a repayment commitment the household or business can realistically sustain.

What should you compare before choosing a mortgage loan?

Mortgage loan interest rates matter, particularly on large borrowings repaid over several years. Even so, the rate alone cannot tell you whether one repayment structure suits you better than another.

Before deciding, compare:

The amount you need

EMI at different tenures

Applicable interest rate

Total interest across each tenure

Total amount repayable

Cash remaining after the EMI each month

This comparison can expose an important difference between two seemingly attractive offers. One may provide the lower EMI, while another may result in substantially lower total repayment.

Your decision should reflect which trade-off matters more to your finances.

How much EMI can your finances comfortably support?

Do not start with the maximum amount available against the property. Start with what your monthly finances can comfortably support.

Begin with your monthly income or business surplus, then subtract essential expenses, existing EMIs and other committed costs. Keep an emergency buffer aside as well. What remains gives you a more realistic sense of how much room you have for a new EMI.

The EMI should still leave enough headroom for unexpected expenses or fluctuations in income.

Eligibility shows what may be available. Affordability shows what you can realistically sustain.

With a mortgage loan, that distinction matters because your property is being offered as security. The borrowing decision should therefore reflect your repayment capacity, not simply the value of the property.

What should ultimately drive your mortgage decision?

The lowest EMI is not always the lowest-cost option. A longer tenure can ease monthly cash flow, while a shorter tenure can reduce the total interest paid.

If you are considering a Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property, start with the amount you genuinely need. Then assess the applicable interest rate and tenure against an EMI your finances can comfortably support.

The aim is simple: borrow what you need and choose a repayment period your finances can sustain.

*Terms and conditions apply

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