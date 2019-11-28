Moving Essentials: Things to Consider for Your First Move

If this is your first time moving houses – congratulations! Not everyone gets to experience a move, and it can be such a liberating experience being able to switch houses and putting everything in order. If you’re moving into your dream house, this can definitely be an experience that can help you and your family really bond. Thing is, moving isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do. And if this is your first time moving, it can get pretty overwhelming. Fortunately, just because a first move can be difficult doesn’t mean it’s impossible. You can actually conquer these challenges in a wide variety of ways. These include:

Get to know your new home’s location. When we advise “getting to know a location,” we don’t just mean getting to your new home and checking it out. Rather, it’s important to get to learn about your new home’s neighborhood and surrounding areas as much as possible. Where are great malls and restaurants, so your family can have somewhere to stay while moving companies move your things? Where are relevant safe zones, like hospitals and police stations? Knowing these can greatly help you and your family be more familiar with the area.

Make sure your documents and papers are in order. Aside from getting to know the area, make sure you have all your documents in order as well. If you’re selling your house, make sure things about the house title and the utilities are in order. Likewise, make sure your documents and papers are ready for your move. This is especially if you’re having movers help with the move, as there might be special certifications and licenses needed to operate in your area.

Create an inventory of all of your belongings. Perhaps one of the most important steps of your move is to make an inventory of all the things you’ve owned. This is regardless if you’re moving with these belongings, selling them, or giving them away. Having a copy of everything you own in either a physical or a digital spreadsheet can help you be aware of exactly what you have and what’s happening to them. This can also be helpful if you’re hiring professionals for your move, as their quotation will also likely take into consideration what you own.

Make sure your moving timetable doesn’t interrupt your routine. Perhaps the most important consideration when doing your first move is to make sure you create a timetable that doesn’t disrupt your daily life as much as possible. If you’re moving to the same area, make sure your move won’t risk you losing your job, losing out on schoolwork, and harming your relationships with peers. Likewise, if you’re moving interstate, make sure you sort out paperwork especially regarding work and school. During the moving process, try as much as possible to only allot your free days – paid leaves, time offs – and your free hours for the process. This can be tricky at first, but this process ensures you pay just as much attention to your life and not just the move.