MPL: Most Trending Fantasy Cricket App of 2021

MPL fantasy cricket is raging here in India and this is mainly because of the COVID-19 led stay-at-home orders. While numbers are again rising, it is better to remain at your own house and entertain yourself with fantasy cricket. Moreover, playing fantasy cricket will help you expand your cricket knowledge as well as improve your motor skills.

There are plenty of benefits to playing this game. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, people were spending time on fantasy cricket leagues because they are extremely interesting and engaging.

Although there are many fantasy games out there, cricket is undoubtedly the most popular because India is just gaga about this sport. Be it one-day, IPL, or fantasy leagues – Indians are always ahead because of their love for cricket. From socializing due to this to cricket being a hot topic at all gatherings, Indians cannot just do without cricket.

We all have grown up playing gully cricket and debating over this topic during parties.

Now with the emergence of fantasy leagues – people are doing what they never thought of – building their own virtual teams. They can finally utilize their knowledge of this game. So if you are one of them, you must play fantasy cricket. This also allows you to win attractive prizes and bonuses.

You have to be very careful about choosing your players so that winning chances go up.

However, not all applications are legal and reliable. You should only go for a leading fantasy cricket platform, such as MPL. It is 100% legal and you can play on it safely. The instructions will guide you through the process, which will help you attain your points easily.

Why is MPL the Best?

MPL is the most trending gaming platform because it is secure and provides a unique experience to its players. From hoisting a range of contests to guiding players with every step, MPL is loved by all.

Founded in 2018, it is comparatively a new fantasy cricket app but yes, it is one of the most trending ones and we don’t doubt why.

Operated by Bangalore-based Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd., users can play on MPL without having to worry about their safety and transactions. It is one of the very few applications that does not restrict a player from withdrawing as much money as they can. If you are participating and winning at multiple games, then you are free to withdraw your money as you like. The platform wouldn’t stop you.

While choosing captain and vice-captain, be extremely careful. You should note that Captain gets 2x points and Vice-Captain gets 1.5x points for the runs they score. This, in turn, means that you are able to fetch points if you choose the right set of captain and vice-captain. Do not get emotional and choose your favorite players. Your idol may not be in the right form! Choose wisely. Every decision counts. One wrong step and you can lose.

Another reason why MPL has massive popularity amongst the young generation is that a number of talented cricketers have joined the campaign including Virat Kohli. People love the platform because of its authenticity, gameplay, interactive pace, etc.

If you are a newcomer, you get to meet seasoned players virtually and get tips from them. The platform is a dream-come-true for the cricket-loving community. You can learn from them, exchange ideas, etc.

The free contests enable newcomers to practice before they indulge in real, money-winning games. The opportunity is endless with MPL. You just need to understand the tips and tricks. You can use your skill to the fullest and at the same time, socialize while staying at home.

In fact, you can read reviews of the winners on the website. They have won real cash by indulging in the games. If you think that cricket has always been your thing, but the 9to 5 jobs didn’t allow you to explore, now is the time.

Allow yourself to showcase your talent on the MPL application. This is the right place where people will actually acknowledge your cricket skills.

MPL allows you to invite friends as well, which means you can stay connected without having to leave the house. In fact, we suggest that you stay indoors to get some rest as well. After a hectic week at work, there is no need to stress yourself to go out and party. You can actually be in your PJs, enjoy and even earn cash!

Let your family members know about MPL as well. Your father or in-law may also be interested in competing with you. We can say that MPL helps people bond over cricket.

How to win on the MPL platform?

You have to select the right players and read blogs in order to understand and excel at the game. It will take some time but you will get a hang of it if you read the news, follow highlights and check scores, follow the process, etc.

You can download other apps to stay updated. Follow the toss and make changes if required. Do not underestimate the pitch and weather conditions.

Focus on selecting players who are good at two departments.

Concentrate on the current form rather than the track record.

These are a few things that you need to remember when it comes to playing on the MPL platform. We are sure that you will win if you practice well.

