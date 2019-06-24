MTV Splitsvilla X2: Contestant List, Hosts, Premiere date & More Details of Season 12

MTV Splitsvilla is all set to be back with the new season 12 on MTV channel soon. Even the contestant list of the reality show is out. From its first season only, the reality show Splitsvilla on MTV is the talk of the town. Now the announcement of the 12th season has enthralled the audience regarding the show.

Shruti Sinha along with Gaurav Alugh won MTV Splitsvilla XI and it came as a surprise for the audience. Now the audience is all excited to watch out for MTV Splitsvilla X2. Check out the contestants, host, premiere date and more details regarding MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 below.

MTV Splitsvilla X2: Here’s the list of Contestants to Participate in Season 12

MTV channel has started with the shooting of Splitsvilla Season X2 and even the expected contestant list of the same is out. If you are a fan of the show, then you must be excited to know MTV Splitsvilla X2 contestants. A total of 24 contestants will be seen on the show. Here are the Top 12 boys names participating in MTV Splitsvilla 12- Uday Singh, Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, Aman Dheer, Alfez Khaishagi, Piyush Sharma, Rahul Gujral, Sambhab Baid, Ankush Rampal, Pranav, Anshit Khandelwal, Shrey Mittal, Loka Music, Pulkit Kapoor, Ashish Bhatia, and Shivam Bihari, Bhavin Bhanushali.

Here are some of the girl contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X2- Priyamvada Kant, Hridya, Aahana Sharma, Alice, Arshiya Arshi, Jindal Sharma, Miesha Iyer, Bhavya Singh and Aradhana Sharma. As its Splitsvilla, there must be a wildcard entry too. As of now the contestant names of the wild card entry are not out yet. So to find out the same, one has to watch out MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 show.

Know the host and the premiere date of MTV Splitsvilla Season 12

From last many years, Rannvijay and Sunny Leone are hosting the show. Even in Season 12, MTV Splitsvilla will be hosted by the duo only. Also, Rannvijay and Sunny have shot numerous episodes of the show in Jaipur with contestants. Further, if we talk about the premiere episode, no actual date has been out yet. But it must be aired after the declaration of MTV Love School Season 4 winner. According to expectation, MTV Splitsvilla X2 may air in July or August month.

Although, it is not the final contestant list for MTV Splitsvilla 12. Some names can be added and erased from the same. So watch out for the MTV Splitsvilla X2 for the actual name of the contestant only on MTV Channel.

