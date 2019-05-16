Multi Talented Business Man Gaurav Gaur

Today’s topic is on the person who is supremely talented Person who is Running successful Business at a very young age he is charming, talented actor and also National level cricketer who has played Ranji for Rajasthan. We are talking about young and Energetic Business man Gaurav Gaur Man with Extraordinary Mind.

Rajasthani: Gaurav Gaur is from Jodhpur Rajasthan born on 9th Dec 1984. Gaurav is a Dreamer, Believer, Workaholic, and Athlete from childhood and now an Achiever at very young Age.

Family: Gaurav belongs to a very good and intelligent family as his Father was Government Employee and her Mother was a Principal. Gaurav was a dedicated student and why not when your parents are at this level so education comes in his blood.

Early Life: Good Student and National Level Cricketer: Gaurav did his schooling from Saint Anthony’s school of Jodhpur. Then he did his engineering in 2006 from RIET College and he completed an MBA from Pune’s symbiosis.

Gaurav was very good cricketer his Dream was to play for India but unfortunately it didn’t happen but he played up to Ranji level which is also an achievement because cricket in India is Religion and so many people today wants to play in Ranji but they didn’t get chance to play but he was fortunate to play for his state in Ranji Trophy which is not a small thing.

Business at very Young Age: Gaurav started his own work in 2004 while he was studying one of her friends was interior designer she and Gaurav together decided to start their own firm name “O REAL IMAGINATION” and from their Gaurav Gaur’s Business journey started.

Gaurav has always Dream Big in his Life and also works hard for what he has achieved. Currently, Gaurav Gaur is managing Director at “Fuchsia Bridal Couture” which is well-known brands many famous Bollywood actress like Karishma Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Amrita Rao, Surveen Chawla, Urvashi Rautela are his regular customer and many more from Bollywood. Gaurav Gaur’s FUCHSIA BRIDAL COUTURE is famous for its designs and style which is loved by all the celebs in B-TOWN.

Gaurav Gaur is Managing Director at “ELITE MISS RAJASTHAN” which is very famous and also the biggest beauty pageant of Rajasthan. Most of the beautiful models have been part of this organization.

Gaurav and his team has worked hard and handled this firm beautifully they have given the opportunity to many young talented and beautiful girls of Rajasthan and a platform for all who want to make their mark in the fashion Industry.

Aditi Hundia who represented India in MISS SUPRANATIONAL which is third most reputed beauty pageant of the world was from Gaurav Gaur’s Elite Miss Rajasthan.

Gaurav Gaur is also Managing Director of “JAIPUR COUTURE SHOW” this is most talked about fashion show famous due to the presence of Bollywood ‘s high profile stars are part of it and they even grace this show with ramp walk.

Till now Gaurav Gaur and his team have managed six shows. They organize this show for two days where India’s most talented Designers showcase their talent with at list FIVE to SIX Bollywood stars do ramp walk in this show. It is not an easy thing to do and they have done it all the shows successfully till now and the way they are working we might see people from outside India will join this show in future for sure because good things come in limelight faster in today’s Digital World. We feel not only Bollywood but we might see celebs from every place in the near future.

Talented Actor with Charming Looks: Gaurav Gaur is also a talented Actor with charming looks; he has worked in several videos which are available on YouTube and running successfully. The kind personality Gaurav Gaur has we might see him in movies in coming years for sure.

Giving back to Society: His life thoughts are beautiful he want to serve our people he thinks God has very kind to him now it is time to serve people and he does many things in return and never showoff things as he says society has given me so much now it’s my time to give something back to our society.

Life Mantra: Gaurav Gaur life Moto is simple just live life with full and work hard for the things you want, love people around you, and be happy and make others happy that’s the life we have one short life to live so spread love, help others and motivate people.

Wish him all the Luck: We wish Gaurav Gaur all the best for the Bright future and also wish him more success in life. We need people like him who understand the social responsibility of helping people around them which is necessary to build a Powerful Nation. Once the entire Businessman like him will understand the responsibility like him our India will surely grow faster than ever because we are blessed with super minds what we need is a platform for them and motivated then giving the belief that you can do it.

