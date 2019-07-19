NCERT To Start Special Online Classes for Teachers Soon | Know Details

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is all set to start with the online classes for teachers soon. Recently, the council has released the official notification and invited application from the interested candidates. Willing candidates can easily apply for the same and grab some deep knowledge via online mode only.

The council have started the course with the aim to provide a few additional knowledge to the teachers and make them more student-friendly. Know the eligibility, application, fee and other details regarding the online course offered by NCERT for teachers below.

NCERT About to Start Online Classes for Teachers

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited the online application for the course for teachers. According to the official notification, candidates who have a working background in Research education are eligible to apply for the same. Also, the applicant must have a basic knowledge of computers. Interested candidates for the online classes must apply on or before the last date i.e 6 August 2019.

It will be an elementary level course and a two-credit online course for teachers. As far as the duration of the course is concerned, it will a 7-week long duration course and consist of 5 modules in it. Every week the candidate has to practice at least for 2 hours. Interested candidates can fill the application form for the same via online mode only.

Here are few more details regarding NCERT Online Classes

If you are also planning to apply for the course started by NCERT, then one has to also pay an application fee. The application fee for the same varies from Government to Non-Government organisation. Candidates from Government organisation has to pay Rs. 1000 and a Non-Government employee has to pay Rs. 3000. Although those who have been working under NCERT, NIE, CIET, IRT, CIVE has been exempted from the fee.

For further more details regarding the new course offered by NCERT for the teachers, one must go through the official notification. We wish all the best to the candidates applying for the online course classes offered by NCERT. Note that applicants can apply online till 6 August 2019 only.

