Never-Ending Celebration in Domican Republic for Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul celebrated his 40th birthday in a lavish and decadent fourteen-day carabineer vacation in the Dominican Republic. The star-studded occasion called for a 300k price tag and private oceanside villas costing 25k a night at The Ani Private Resort. Paul and 40 of his guests, enjoyed the countless amenities and “Dos Hombres” mezcal from Paul and costar of “Breaking Bad,” Bryan Cranston’s new business venture.

Paul and Cranston were also celebrating the new Breaking Bad movie, “El Camino” hitting theaters October 13th.

The guests were sure to take advantage of the world-class snorkeling, games like pool chess and even private local-entertainment while sipping on Dos Hombres tequila. Guests were seen enjoying hand-crafted cocktails of Dos Hombres while playing chess in the pool. Guests even enjoyed a fireworks celebration.

The superstar actor stayed in a fourteen room private villa with endless ocean views, a private butler, chef, and its own pool, of course, coming with a 25k price tag. The Ani Resort is known for its countless infinity pools, decadent atmosphere and being popular to celebrities like Cardi B, Pitbull, Christina Augeilara, Vin Diesel, Shakira among other A-List celebrity guests. Paul commented on Instagram “Never have I felt more taken care of in my life.”

Breaking Bad stars’ Cranston and Paul launched “Dos Hombres” in July. The founders paid special attention to detail in their hand-picked, artisanal line of Mezcal. They discovered their business idea while enjoying sushi in New York City. The partners decided to find the highest quality they could find in Mexico.

Paul proudly boasted on Instagram recently, “We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect.”

According to the website for Dos Hombres, it is to be enjoyed in an extended glass with a waiting period to allow time for the flavor to become “awake.” People enjoying Mezcal must be encouraged to consume responsibly.

On August 27, 2019, the Breaking Bad star’s actual birthday, guests were observed pairing Dos Hombres crafted-cocktails with celebrity chef, Chef Juan Vargas’ unique Dominican cuisine. While on a sunset yacht guests indulged in an elaborate farm-to-table feast of grilled fish in banana leaves, fresh tuna tatar and chicken takki.

Aaron and his family spent quality time snorkeling, playing cornhole and indulging one of The Ani Private Resort’s infinity pools. Paul’s wife Lauren, of twelve years and even his one-year-old daughter, Story-Annabelle were included. The lavish Ani Resort has endless ocean views and even fourteen room private villas at a staggering 25k a night. With a chef, butler service and on-demand babysitting the resort had endless opportunity for fun.

@godomrep is the Dominican Republic’s travel instagram where you can easily see why anyone would want to enjoy! The ocean has marine life and various shades of turquoise and blue with world-class wildlife. The island is twice the size of New Hampshire with plenty to explore on its Carribean coast lines with plenty of pictures to be taken.

The big celebration that lasted nearly fourteen days was celebrated by the guests in elaborate Instagram posts including:

‘Path’ costar Michelle Monaghan also had a great time, and commemorated with an Instagram post: “This past week I had the privilege of celebrating one of my favorite humans on Earth, @aaronpaul, in one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been, @aniprivateresorts in the gorgeous Dominican Republic.”

Paul’s wife, Lauren commented on her husband’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post stating:

“This angels 40th birthday was a couple of days ago! We’ve been off the grid, phone-free celebrating with loved ones. I just came across this photo and it put the biggest smile on my face. You looking down at what would have been 4-month-old Story, the purest love and joy in your eyes. You are the most amazing father…. Happy birthday best friend, soul mate, lover. I feel so lucky to live life alongside each other, pinky finger holding ’forever.’”

