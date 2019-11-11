New Traffic Penalties for Commercial Vehicles in India

As the prospects of business increased, the use of commercial vehicles doubled. Though it dates back to 50 decades when heavy vehicles were used to transport goods from one place to the other. Later, to transport small consignments, the need for small or light or medium weight vehicles rose. And we all know that “Zaroorat hi avishakaar ki Janani hai.” Right?

The globalization of businesses led to a rise in the need for commercial vehicles. Manufacturers like TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra &Mahindra offer the best quality and reliable vehicles. So, gradually the number of commercial vehicles on the road boosted. Let us see read in detail about the vehicle.

What is a Commercial Vehicle?

The vehicle which is used to transport goods and material rather than passengers is called a Commercial Vehicle. Such vehicles are largely used to carry or tow something large.

Importance of Commercial Vehicles in India

We use a vehicle because it serves our purpose. In other words, we can put that a Commercial Vehicle gained important over time as:

These vehicles allow us to track and access remote and hilly areas. Trains can’t deliver it.

It accepts smaller consignments also which is not the case with trains.

It allows you to deliver faster and on-time.

Classification of Commercial Vehicles in India

“Har zaroorat ke liye ek saadhan. Ab vyapaar kare bina ruke.” To keep the uninterrupted business movements, we can broadly classify Commercial Vehicles as

Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV) : It is a light vehicle that is allowed to carry minimum goods up to 7-11 tons. Cargo, tempo, mini-trucks, etc. fall under the category of LCV.

Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV) : It is a carriage for perishable goods and is allowed to carry a minimum of 16 tons.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV): It is a carriage for non-perishable goods and is allowed to carry a minimum of 17 to 25 tons. HCV's are 12 wheeled vehicles. A person holding a valid driving license for HCV can only drive. Vehicles like trucks are included in HCV.

Different types of traffic offences done by Commercial Vehicle drivers in India

Sometimes, considering the lack in the system and urgent need of the business, commercial vehicle owner tends to make mistakes. They happen to directly or indirectly violate traffic rules. Here are the different types of traffic offences done by Commercial Vehicles owners in India:

Over-Loading: The drivers drive overloaded commercial vehicles which can disturb the traffic on the road making it difficult for the driver too. However, this will be considered a violation of traffic rules. In such a case, a fine of Rs.20,000/- for overloading and Rs.2000 per extra tonne is charged.

Over-Speeding: With pressure on Commercial Vehicle Driver to deliver on time, they over speed to cover maximum distance in a short period. But it can lead the owners to pay Rs.1000 for LMV.

Driving without a valid insurance – if you are caught driving without a valid commercial vehicle insurance, you will be fined and have to pay Rs. 2,000 and/or 3-months prison, community service. You will be fined Rs. 4,000 for subsequent offence.

A vehicle without permit: The Commercial Vehicle owners do not work to procure the permit which leads to violation of the law. As a result, the owner will have to pay a penalty of Rs.10,000/-.

Drunk Driving: Sometimes stressed driving, the commercial vehicle driver drink and drive. It has led to a maximum number of accidents and deaths in India. If found doing so, the driver’s license will be seized and a penalty of Rs.10,000 and/or imprisonment of 6 months will be imposed.

Driving without a license: Most of the drivers of commercial vehicles are found negligent of renewing their license or drive without one. If this happens, the fine of Rs.5,000/- will be charged.

Things Commercial Vehicle Owners should keep in mind while driving.

It is wise to be safe when it is about driving a heavyweight vehicle on the road. Here are some safety tips that Commercial Vehicle Drivers should follow:

Always wear a seatbelt, maintain a medium speed and avoid driving in the middle of the road. Avoid driving overloaded vehicles. Enter the cities only at night when traffic is low. Take rest before you drive under stress and the influence of alcohol. Make sure the license is renewed. Make sure you have a valid driving permit.

