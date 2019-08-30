Nischay Ralhan – Actor & Model to Feature in a Music Video with T-series

Always aspired to become an actor, Nischay by his efforts is growing in showbiz.

Nischay Ralhan is a multi-talented 23-year-old young actor, model, rapper, anchor and host from Chandigarh, India. Before he became all of this he got into entrepreneurship. His father is into construction business for 25 years and he had followed his roots after graduation, but at the age of 22, he took a leap of faith and became an actor of his choice. Talking about his beginning he joined Asian Academy of film and TV, Marwah studios to complete an acting course where he got the best student of the year and best actor award out of all the students in his batch.

He is now all set to make his debut in an upcoming music video which will be released under T-Series label. The shooting will commence soon.

He has already done a few other music videos, advertisements, short films and web series, and tv shows. Soon after this, he wants to try getting roles in Bollywood movies.

For him, the upcoming opportunities are never going to come to an end so we wish him a successful future and a lot more wonderful opportunities to knock his door.

Comments