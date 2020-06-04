Nisha Singh Rathore Will Be Making Her Debut In Bollywood Movie Vellapanti

Nisha Singh Rathore Who Is A Model And Actress By Profession Will Be Making Her Debut In A Bollywood Movie ‘Vellapanti’ coming This Year.

Shoot of The Movie Is Scheduled In Chandigarh and Haryana. Many Big Faces Will Be Seen In The Movie Like Shakti kapoor, Bhavin Bhanushali, Chandan Bakshi, Rajesh Sharma, And Many More.

Before This Movie Nisha Has Been Seen In Songs Like ‘ Jhanjar Tere Pairi And ‘ In Love ‘ Which Have Crossed Around 3M Views On You Tube. She is Famous For Her Beauty And Work.

Nisha Is 23 Years Old from Delhi And she Completed Her Studies And Soon After Studies She Started Working for Her Dreams. As She Said In Her Live Video that She Want To Be A Part Of Any Movie After Songs. And Hopefully This Year This Will Be Seen In The Movie Hope This Project Will give Her Some more Fame And Which Will Be Resulting to See Her In More Big Projects.

