NTA Starts the NET Exam 2019 | Know New things & Result Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started with the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the year 2019. As per the agency, almost 9 lakhs candidates will appear for the NET Exam this year. NTA held the registration and application process online for the NET Exam earlier this year. Now 9.42 lakh candidates are all set to appear for the UGC NET exam in the month of June.

NTA has introduced a CBT (Computer-based Test) for NET Exam, as till 2018, it was an offline test. Even from this year onwards, NTA introduced free coaching for the NET candidates. Check out the exam dates, details and result date of the same below.

NTA NET Exam 2019: Exam Dates and New Changes

NTA has started with the NET Exam 2019 on 20 June and it will conclude on 26 June. Almost 9.42 lakhs candidates will appear for it in 600 different centres all over India. The applicant will have to appear in the exam in 2 different shifts. The morning shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, whereas the evening shift will be in between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will have to complete both the papers in 3 hours, no break will be given in between Paper I and II.

Paper I will consist of 50 questions and Paper II will have 100 total questions. Each question of both the papers will hold 2 marks. Also, there is no negative marking for any incorrect answer in the NET Exam 2019. Whereas to curb cheating during the exam, NTA has put on 3800 jammers in each shift.

Here’s the Result date for NTA NET Exam 2019

All the CBT exam for NET 2019 will be conducted in between 20 to 26 June. Whereas the NET Exam result 2019 will be out on 15 July. At very first, NTA will declare the NET Result on the official website. Further, candidates can check their respective result by logging in with their registration ID and password.

Ahead of the result, NTA will first release the answer keys for the candidates. After the declaration of the result, selected candidates will then have to appear for NET counselling for admission 2019. We wish all the best to the candidates appearing for the National Eligibility Test for the year 2019 under the NTA.

