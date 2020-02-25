Offline vs Online Education: Which One Will Survive

Having to decide whether offline or online learning is the right choice for you can be difficult. The further we go down the road of technology and e-learning, the farther we move away from traditional classrooms and courses. What makes one model of education better than the other, and which one will prevail in the end? Most importantly, is there an end goal to even speak of when it comes to education?

Online classes VS traditional classes

The internet and virtual reality technologies that have been implemented over the past several years have made it difficult to separate offline and online learning. Both types of education offer their respective pros and cons, leaving parents confused as to which one is better for their children. However, it should be noted that the two-class models can work together if the teacher is willing to take the best of what they have to offer:

Online classes offer students a chance to experience virtual reality and distance learning without having to attend actual classroom lectures. This is an important part of preparing the children for the world of tomorrow, where very few tasks can be done without the support of an effective online system.

Traditional classes, on the other hand, offer the future of education a practical approach to teaching, meaning that they can still be as important as the teacher makes them be. For example, practical workshops and team exercises are always done better in an offline, analog environment, no matter what the future of education dictates .

Taking both of these things into consideration is important when discussing whether one type of education will die to make room for the other. Finding proper work once the classroom is dismissed is essentially what the end goal of this process should be, and it can be done from home or in school in equal measures.

Online college education

The everlasting battle of online education VS traditional education takes a backseat when the question of a college education is concerned. Colleges and universities around the world are still in the early stages of implementing online education into their curriculums.

While their results are admirable, they are still far from perfection, leaving would-be students with the sole option of physically attending lectures and exams. “What is the future of learning” is a difficult question to answer when most colleges around the world are too busy to consider implementing online courses.

There is simply too much to consider when infrastructure, staff, and expenses are concerned for colleges to fully embrace online learning for their students. The entire point of academic education and development is to dedicate years of patience and work towards building a skill set for the future – this can only be done by being present at the campus, at least for the time being.

Better online

Many would argue that the cons of traditional education make it completely worthwhile to invest time and money into online education. After all, not everyone can travel halfway across the country (or world) just to attend daily lectures. Online education has made it easier and more affordable to study and obtain relevant degrees in popular fields such as teaching, programming or writing.

“However, some fields still require physical presence and the online environment serves as a huge disadvantage in that regard,” – Luisa Brenton, an educational blogger for Top Writers Review. “Medicine, law, law enforcement, and other professions simply can’t be taught, attended or graduated through pure online education.”

Online learning serves as a backdrop for these professions, enriching the experience but making it oriented towards traditional learning. Effective education is solely dependent on the type of profession and degree an individual is looking for themselves – compromises will often be made to accommodate for that decision.

Importance of technology in education

Traditional education has always made an effort to include some form of technology into the curriculum. Whether the teacher used specific tools common in the profession (technical tools, physical education tools, etc.) or the internet itself, technology has always found its way into traditional education.

The significance of technology is only amplified by the fact that schools and universities are steadily moving into the online learning waters, making textbooks and notebooks obsolete. Technology makes it easier to store important data, call up online resources or simply share findings or research with colleagues who want the same things you do – proper and actionable education that can be monetized down the line. The importance of technology in education only set to increase as time goes on, ensuring that educational reform is on the horizon.

In summation

It remains to be seen what the years ahead of us will bring when offline and online education are concerned. There are certainly advantages and disadvantages to be found in both types of education, which means that it’s up to us to decide which one will prevail and in what measure. The state in which we find ourselves is subject to change on an almost daily basis, but the fact remains that both online and offline learning will remain relevant for quite some time to come.

