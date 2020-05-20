Online Casino Players Won Huge Jackpots in 2020

The first jackpot of 2020 was won at the online casino at the end of January. The accumulated winning pot was over $ 20 million. Millions of wins have already been distributed. Online casino slot jackpots have accumulated rapidly in the early part of the year.

The first jackpot of the year was won by Mega Moolah. The player hit the jackpot on January 30, 2020 and the prize was $ 20,057,734. This is the biggest jackpot that this famous slot game has ever given at an online casino. Information on the jackpots is provided by Microgaming and the big winner is said to have been a European who played in €.

After a fairly short time after the first jackpot, the gaming industry was buzzing with the news of the next big win – again at the Mega Moolah slot. The second jackpot was quickly collected as a result of the enthusiasm for the game raised by the first big win. This time, the particularly lucky one won $ 12,945,603.

It should be noted that a large amount of winnings were collected in less than a month, indicating the great potential of the slot machines and, on the other hand, the great interest they garnered.

The third jackpot hit the same day as the second, although it was already more modest compared to the two previous jackpots. However, the payout was a hefty $ 3,542,363 and was grabbed at NetEnt’s Mega Fortune Dream slot machine. This is one of the most popular jackpot online casino games.

On April 5, the gambling jackpot hit Mega Moolah again, and according to Microgaming, the jackpot rose to more than € 10 million.

However, it is pointless to rush to play jackpot slots that have recently won a jackpot. In order for one to win again, the winning pot must first be collected. A common tip for jackpot hunters is that news about winnings should be kept in mind, as collecting jackpots takes time to make decisions based on the history of winnings.

