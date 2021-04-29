In the world today, everything’s going online. The way we shop, eat, talk, and travel, are all affected by the daily innovations granted to us by technology. As it stands, online gambling sites are gaining more traction as the day goes by due to certain factors, including the impact of Covid-19.

As a result of the regular online casinos becoming increasingly popular, the businesses of land-based casinos globally are being threatened. Why? The different online gambling platforms are accessible across the board. There are also live dealer games available to simulate that “real-world” casino experience perfectly.

However, it isn’t all gloomy for physical casinos. There’ve been numerous studies pointing to the fact that these enterprises can coexist seamlessly with online casinos while complimenting each other.

In this feature, we’ll be taking a closer look at how online casinos are affecting physical casinos and how the latter is stepping up to the plate.

Safety and Convenience

Have you ever played Wolf Run slots and other free no download slots? Well, that’s the point of these games – accessibility and convenience. That said, this is one aspect online casinos trump their land-based counterparts. Here, you don’t have to seek out “gas money” for long-distance travel that is time-consuming.

With a smartphone or computer, you’re already at the gates of an online casino, and you can play any games of your choosing.

The subtopic is evocative of safety and brings about the question, “are online casinos safe?” Well, this particular question is crucial as anything that concerns online financial transactions attracts cybercriminals.

Although there are some scam casino sites on the Internet, fraudulent activities are practically non-existent at licensed and regulated online casinos.

To curb the threat from hackers, a current study has shown that these sites integrate diverse security layers like end-to-end encryptions, software updates, and firewalls. When players place wagers on sites of this nature, they can rest assured that personal information becoming more exposed due to a data breach is at the barest minimum.

Bonuses and Promotions

Although land-based casinos in times past rewarded players during gameplay, they don’t anymore. The top casinos in iGaming cities like Las Vegas require players to spend huge sums of money to receive the “VIP” treatment.

At online casinos, this isn’t the case, as you can access free slot games upon sign-up. To buttress this point, the online casino industry features stiff competition as operators are constantly fighting to outperform one another with different bonuses and promotions. The most popular are:

No deposit bonuses

Welcome bonuses

Cashbacks

Tournaments

Reload Bonuses

Vip Programs

However, at land-based casinos, the best you can get is a free “lemon” drink after hours of hectic gameplay.

Potential of Winning Higher Payouts and More Game Titles to Enjoy

In terms of numbers, variety and quantity of games favor online casino sites. These wagering platforms feature a plethora of games that are available 24 hours a day, 7days a week, while physical locations can only boast of a handful of slot machines.

Not only are game offerings somewhat limited at these land-based venues, but there are also time-restricted, meaning that players can only access them during operating hours.

Payout-wise, online casinos come out on top once again. Here, the Return to Player (RTP) is higher than the values present on traditional slot machines present at physical casinos. As a result, gamblers tend to make regular payouts that are pretty decent at online casinos than other physical venues.

Land-Based Casinos Now Offer Online Casino Games

Well, the saying “if you can’t beat them, join them” rings true here. The online casino industry, in terms of gross revenue, is lucrative.

According to reports, this industry is set to attain a net value of over $92.9 billion by 2023. Unsurprisingly, land-based gambling houses are learning to imbibe alternatives peculiar to online casinos.

For example, Churchill Downs Incorporated (a casino operator) recently launched BetAmerica. While featuring sports betting on major sports events, this platform, interestingly, also doubles as an online casino where you can place wagers online, including blackjack, video poker, roulette, baccarat, and many more.

All over the world, this trend is gaining traction as most land-based casino operators are seeking out ways to stake a claim in this “limitless” industry.

Land-Based Casinos: Is There a Positive in the Mix?

Although online gambling platforms have almost outrun physical establishments, they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Why? They’ve created an indelible mark worldwide, and there are lots of individuals who still look forward to casino rights with friends and family.

For people who love “face-to-face” transactions, buying chips, and spinning slot machines, physical casinos are always a go-to option. With a history so vast (especially the USA), there’s no concrete evidence pointing to the fact that they might be replaced soon.

Let’s see the positives inherent at land-based casinos:

Environment and Ambience

While this is the only “stand out” peculiarity with physical casinos, it’s worth everything to the traditional gambler. When you enter the floors of a land-based casino, you’re certainly going to experience a distinct atmosphere.

Yes, we all know there’s loud music, bright lights, and people walking to and from. But you know what? These things make the average gambler spark.

Here, the common stereotype that only high rollers can place wagers at physical casinos isn’t true as any Dick and Harry with a pair of fancy pants and a little amount of cash can place wagers without restrictions.

In terms of ambiance, it’s pertinent to note that land-based casinos are pressure-filled, either with cheers or jeers. Occasionally, you can feel the blood pumping through your veins when the live dealer signifies that it’s your turn.

However, during gameplay, you must be able to filter out advice from other players. With everybody at the table churning out recommendations, it would be best to follow your set strategy as no one would hand you their chips when you lose. Keep your eyes peeled at all times!

Overview of Differences between Online and Land-Based Casinos

Online Casinos Land-Based Casinos Games are playable from the comfort of your home, office, or any location. Players have to drive to the physical casino to play. Software-based games do not provide human interaction Provides the traditional gaming experience. Numerous gaming options available online. The physical setting allows a limited number of games. There are higher payout percentages for players. The payout percentages are lower, favouring the casino. You can shop multiple websites to get the best value for your money. Games are available for real money and free play.

Bottom Line

Getting to this point, some of our avid readers might believe that we have a bias towards online casinos, but that’s not the case. As a gambler, you must experience the environment of a physical casino room at least once.

However, with technology constantly evolving, it’s understandable why most players are crossing over to this medium of wager placing. Here, they’re offered convenience, privacy, and effectiveness, all at once at an affordable rate.

Ultimately, the choice is yours! Endeavour to make a decision that accentuates your gambling needs to the latter for a memorable gaming experience across the board.

