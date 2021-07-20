If you have been on the online slot game scene for a while now, you will have fully noticed the rivalry between online slots, other online casino live games, and physical casino games.

We do not know how this rivalry began, where it came from, and why it exists, but what we do know is that everyone tends to stick to their own side and defend it as if it is the best casino game in the world.

So, whether you are a slot head who goes wild for a game of online slots and cannot give that up for anything else, a poker genius who can detect another players card by simply looking at their mouth twitches, or a roulette gambler that likes the thrill of the odds, we are going to tell you whether you should play online slot games or other casino games!

What are the main casino games other than online slots?

The beauty of the internet has allowed for pretty much all casino games to be playable online these days, this means the argument for portability and mobility of online slots over other casino games is out of the question – since they can all be online!

Anyway, before we land on what is best, what are the main casino games?

Casino Game Description Poker Fancy yourself as James Bond with a pair of pocket aces? Poker is one of the oldest casino games that rely on you outwitting and outbidding your opponents in the pursuit of real cash! Blackjack If you want to hark back to the final frontier era then you had best start getting involved with blackjack. Simply receive random cards and make sure the numbers do not exceed 21. Do you think you can get closer and twist or is 18 going to be enough to win! The Slots Of course, our humble slot machine has transformed into online slots so successfully. The simplicity of relying only on one machine surely has to beat all other casino games. Pull the lever, cross your fingers, and good luck! Roulette Now, if you are an online slot gamer but want to try other casino games similar then you must play on the roulette wheel. Place your bet, watch that ball, and hope that you will win.

So, are online slot games better than other casino games?

Maybe we have not convinced you to change one bit from your online slot game to any other casino game. We believe that you need to have a little variety in your casino games, and here is why:

Sticking to online slots will limit the amount of winning skills you develop.

Online slots are not as communitive as other casino games because you play them on your own!

There can be more money than you could realistically win in other casino games like poker or blackjack.

Online slots can get very samey after a while, why not mix it up and try another casino game!

Comments