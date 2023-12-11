The Amazon Fire TV Stick is quite versatile, but it’s not a powerhouse, and many users have voiced concerns about its sluggish performance. This can be attributed to the occasional updates that affect both the interface and the underlying operating system, gradually taking a toll on its speed.

When you first unbox your Fire TV Stick, it typically performs its tasks well. However, if you’re a power user, especially one who has installed and actively uses Kodi, you might notice a decline in performance over time. These performance issues with the Fire TV Stick can manifest as:

Lag App crashes Reduced video quality Lower frame rate Slow-motion video Out-of-sync sound Long buffering times

In this article, we’ll walk you through various steps you can take to enhance the performance of a slow-running FireStick, making it feel as good as new. We’ll discuss some common solutions, such as removing outdated and unused apps and giving your device a reboot. While each of these tweaks may seem minor on its own, when combined, they can deliver a substantial performance boost, significantly speeding up your Firestick.

Check Your Power Source

Always use the original charging cable and power adapter. You can plug in any USB port or a spare laptop port, these options offer lower power output compared to a wall socket, which can impede the Fire TV’s performance. If you opt for a third-party cable and adapter, ensure they match the original specifications. For example, the 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote requires a 5W, 1.0A adapter. Additionally, confirm that the wall adapter is compatible with your country’s voltage.

Restart Your Device

Just like computers or phones, Fire TV Sticks often stay plugged in and running continuously, even when not in use. Periodic restarts can help clear any accumulated clutter and give your struggling Fire TV Stick a fresh lease on life. You can either unplug the device and plug it back in or initiate a restart through Fire OS. Here’s how to do the latter:

– Hold down the Home (house) button.

– Select Settings > Device.

– Choose Restart.

Force Stop Unused Apps

For apps that don’t offer the option to uninstall or apps you want to keep but don’t frequently use, you can force stop them to prevent them from running in the background. The process is the same as uninstalling an app, but this time, select “Force stop.” Initially, it may not be evident, but the app will no longer consume resources on your Fire Stick.

Uninstall Unused Apps and Add-ons

This might seem obvious, but apps and add-ons consume memory and can run in the background, hogging valuable resources and causing your Firestick to slow down. A straightforward solution is to uninstall apps you no longer use and remove any unnecessary Kodi add-ons. To uninstall Fire TV apps, follow these steps:

– Hold down the Home button.

– Select Settings > Applications.

– Choose Manage Installed Applications.

– Pick the app you want to uninstall.

– Click Uninstall and confirm the action.

Please note that some apps come pre-installed on Fire TV and cannot be uninstalled. We’ll address how to handle those shortly.

Disable Unneeded Features

By disabling certain default features in the settings, you can free up more resources for Kodi and other apps. This not only improves performance but can also enhance your privacy. Here’s how to do it:

– Hold down the Home button.

– Select Settings > Applications.

– Turn off “Collect App Usage Data.”

– In the “Appstore” section, you can disable “Automatic Updates” temporarily to improve performance when needed. However, remember to regularly update your apps to receive essential security updates. You can also gain a bit more performance by disabling “In-app purchases” and “Notifications.”

Turn Off Data Monitoring

While data monitoring can help you stay within your monthly data allowance from your internet service provider, it consumes some system resources to track downloads and uploads. To disable data monitoring, follow these steps:

– Hold down the Home button.

– Select Settings > Preferences.

– Choose “Data monitoring.”

– Toggle “Data monitoring” to “Off.”

Unlock more Features

Amazon restricts many features like installing apps from unofficial stores and accessing content from third party apps. Unlocking Firestick features can offer you access to more content and free entertainment. However, to do so, you need to jailbreak your firestick. By jailbreaking your device, you can stream content from many apps that don’t comes pre installed or available on the Amazon app store.

App Notifications

App notifications can be both annoying and slightly impact performance. Fire TV allows you to disable notifications entirely or for individual apps. To access notification settings, follow these steps:

– Hold down the Home button.

– Select Settings > Preferences.

– Choose “Notification Settings.”

– Toggle on “Do not interrupt” to disable notifications entirely, or click “App Notifications” to turn off notifications for specific apps.

Factory Reset (Last Resort)

If you’ve tried all the previous steps and still aren’t satisfied with your Fire TV Stick’s performance, a factory reset is a last resort. Keep in mind that this action uninstalls any apps not pre-installed and restores all settings to default. Be sure to go through the list again afterward to reconfigure your preferences.

– Hold down the Home button.

– Select Settings > Device.

– Scroll to the bottom and select “Reset to Factory Defaults.”

– Confirm by selecting “Reset” and wait for the process to finish.

Summing Up

These were some effective tiCps to optimize your Firestick TV and get enhanced performance. When your Firestick works perfectly, you get hassle free video streaming with high quality pictures and sound. But you need to maintain your internet speed and connectivity to enjoy a seamless entertainment experience on your Firestick.

Comments