Pal Dhaba Chandigarh: Why People Love It

In a city like Chandigarh, where swanky cafés and gourmet spots keep popping up every month, there’s something refreshingly timeless about Pal Dhaba. This isn’t just another eatery tucked away in a bustling market, it’s a place where generations have sat down to enjoy the kind of food that sticks to your soul.

Ask a local where to go for the most authentic Punjabi meal, and chances are they’ll point you toward Sector 28 with a knowing smile. Because at Pal Dhaba, it’s not just about the butter chicken or the tandoori roti, it’s about the entire experience: the aroma that escapes the tandoor, the clatter of steel thalis, the laughter echoing from packed tables, and that unmistakable feeling of home-cooked warmth.

Whether you’re a student new to the city, a tourist seeking an authentic taste of Chandigarh, or a family out on a casual dinner, Pal Dhaba feels like the kind of place that welcomes you without needing to try too hard. It’s not polished or flashy, and that’s precisely what makes it unforgettable.

Where Is Pal Dhaba Located?

Pal Dhaba sits right in the heart of Sector 28-D, Chandigarh, an area that might seem low-key at first glance, but don’t be fooled. The minute you approach SCO 151-152, you’ll notice the buzz. Groups waiting outside, the unmistakable aroma of spices in the air, and delivery bikes zipping in and out with stacked parcels. That’s when you know you’ve arrived.

It’s conveniently located opposite Spice Market and just a short drive from Elante Mall, making it a favorite pit stop for shoppers, office-goers, and regulars who’ve been coming here for years. The dhaba is hard to miss—bold red signage, lots of hustle, and that no-nonsense North Indian vibe that somehow makes you hungrier just by standing near it.

There are actually two distinct seating formats here:

One is a basic, dhaba-style space—open, lively, and perfect if you like your meal with a side of street-style energy.

The other is a simple air-conditioned hall, more comfortable but still keeping that old-school charm intact.

Despite being tucked inside a somewhat chaotic market lane, the place runs like a well-oiled machine. And honestly? That chaos is part of the charm. The moment you find a table (or even a stool!), it’s showtime.

But here’s the thing: Pal Dhaba isn’t just limited to Sector 28 anymore. Over time, its popularity has led to offshoots and outlets across different parts of the city.

Other Places to Find Pal Dhaba in Chandigarh

Here’s where you might spot a “Pal Dhaba” while navigating Chandigarh:

Old Pal Dhaba – Booth No. 165–166, Sector 28 Market Road

Often considered the original gem , known for its rich mutton dishes and buttery classics. A landmark in itself.

Pal Dhaba Old – SCO 151–152, Sector 28 D

This is the more structured, dine-in option mentioned above—great for families and groups.

Pal Dhaba – Sector 41 Chandigarh

A newer outlet with high ratings, catering to those in the western sectors like 40, 41, and 42.

Pal Dhaba – Sector 35/45 Vicinity

Another popular stop with strong delivery presence—great if you’re nearby and craving a taste of their classics.

*To avoid confusion, always verify the outlet on Google Maps before visiting.

Must-Try Dishes At The Pal Dhaba

If you’re heading to Pal Dhaba expecting a basic menu, think again. Their offerings may sound familiar, but the flavour? That’s where the magic lives. Each dish here feels like it’s been perfected over decades, not just cooked on the spot.

Whether you’re a fan of rich gravies, smoky tandoori bites, or comforting vegetarian classics, there’s something on the menu that hits home.

Non-Veg Favorites:

Butter Chicken: The undisputed star. Creamy, tangy, and loaded with smoky tandoor notes. Best paired with naan or a plain rice plate.

Mutton Curry: Cooked slow, spiced deep, and full of flavour—this dish has its own fan following.

Keema Kaleji: For those who like bold flavours and a kick of spice.

Tandoori Chicken: Charred outside, juicy inside. Perfect as a starter or with rumali roti.

Fish Fry: A crispy, flaky option available in winter months—don’t miss it if you spot it.

Vegetarian Highlights

Dal Makhni: Cooked overnight, buttery and comforting. Simple, but unforgettable.

Shahi Paneer: Slightly sweet, with a rich gravy that pairs beautifully with jeera rice.

Chana Masala: A staple that often surprises with its depth of flavour.

Stuffed Naan (Paneer/Garlic/Onion): Fluffy, crispy edges, and full of flavour—great for solo bites or as sides.

Desi Add-Ons You Shouldn’t Miss

Tandoori Roti with Desi Ghee: The kind of roti that fills the air with aroma before it even reaches your plate.

Lassi (Sweet/Salted): Served in a tall steel glass—thick, creamy, and cools down the spice beautifully.

Onion Salad & Green Chutney: Simple, but makes every bite better.

Portions & Pricing

Pal Dhaba is known for generous portions—most dishes serve 2–3 people easily.

Average cost for two: ₹500–700 for a complete meal.

Great value, especially if you’re going with a group and ordering multiple dishes to share.

When’s the Best Time to Visit?

Pal Dhaba’s popularity is both its strength and its challenge. While it’s open throughout the day, timing your visit well can make all the difference between a relaxed meal and a long wait.

Weekdays vs. Weekends

If you’re looking to avoid the rush, weekday afternoons (between 12 PM to 2 PM) are ideal. You’ll find quicker service, easier parking, and a more peaceful vibe overall. Weekends, especially dinners between 7 PM and 9:30 PM, tend to be packed with families, tourists, and regulars alike. While the energy is high, be prepared to wait for a table.

Lunch or Dinner?

Pal Dhaba serves both, but the dinner experience stands out, especially if you’re going with a group. That’s when the kitchen is in full swing, and dishes like tandoori chicken, keema kaleji, and paneer tikka shine best.

For Quick Takeaways

If you’re not in the mood to sit down, takeaway orders between 5 PM to 6:30 PM are the fastest. Delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy also experience peak demand after 7 PM, so placing orders early is more reliable.

Closed Days

Pal Dhaba usually operates every day of the week, but it’s always wise to check Google before visiting, especially around public holidays or scheduled maintenance days.

Final Thoughts,

In a city known for its evolving food scene, Pal Dhaba stands tall by doing exactly what it’s always done, serving unapologetically rich, flavourful, and satisfying Punjabi food. It’s not trying to be the newest hotspot or the most photogenic plate on Instagram. It’s trying to feed you well. And it does that beautifully.

Whether you’re here for a quick bite, a nostalgic family dinner, or your very first taste of Chandigarh, Pal Dhaba delivers that rare mix of local authenticity, consistent taste, and honest pricing.

It’s the kind of place that lingers in your memory, not just for the food, but for the feeling it leaves behind.

Comments