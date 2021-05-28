Parimatch App for iOS

To get access to sports betting, download the Parimatch app on iOS for iPhone, and iPad. It occupies only 43.8 MB, so it works perfectly even on outdated models. The application allows both betting and various money transactions, for example, making deposits, or ordering withdrawals.

How to download Parimatch on iOS?

To install the application, you need to visit the bookmaker’s official website. Go to “App Android/iOS” and click on “Apple”. You can install the software from the App Store catalog.

Mobile application features

The mobile version of Parimatch will be helpful for users who devote lots of their free time to betting on sports. The software for iOS devices allows:

Making bets in pre-match,

Keeping track of transfers and betting history,

Watching TV broadcasts,

Making predictions on live events,

Participating in promotions.

By using iPhone, you can study statistics, set automatic functions in the profile settings, and view announcements of major championships and tournaments.

In addition, you can view the information on the transactions made in the “My Bets” section. Besides, bettors have access to betting odds fluctuation calculations as well as the early “Cash Out” option.

Money transactions

The application has a section for making financial transactions. Mobile users can use all the same payment instruments which are available on the Parimatch website:

Visa and Mastercard,

Bitcoin,

Skrill,

Neteller,

NetBanking,

Paytm,

AstroPay, and others.

How is the app different from the website?

The mobile version of Parimatch has a simplified design, which ensures its fast operation on devices with low technical characteristics. The app regularly updates odds data, which is important for betting fans tracing events in live mode.

The software for iPhone and iPad differs from the website by not allowing to sort tournaments/matches by start time. Instead, all events are simply sorted according to the sports discipline. However, Parimatch management assures that users will be available to sort tournaments by start time in the nearest future.

Why do I need a mobile app?

The app guarantees uninterrupted access to sports betting, even if the Parimatch site is blocked by ISPs. Installing the app will be a great option for those who can’t spend much time in front of a PC.

The Parimatch app is designed in a way that the user can make a bet literally in two clicks. It will be indispensable for those who devote all their free time to online betting.

Is it safe to play from my phone?

A bookmaker’s office guarantees the safety of players’ confidential information. Hence, you can safely bet from your mobile device. In case third parties try to access the player’s account, immediately contact the support team.

Conclusion

Installing the iPhone app opens up access to the full functionality of the bookmaker. Not only a player can set up options for betting, but also for automatic actions, deposit, withdrawal of money, and participation in promotions. If you are determined to play regularly, download Parimatch on iOs only from the bookmaker’s official website.

