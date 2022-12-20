Parimatch is one of the largest companies in the online gambling market. A platform that started its activities more than 27 years ago. Nowadays, the company has expanded its operations to India as well, trying to capture as much of the Indian gaming community as possible with specialized bonuses, promotions, or varieties of games that are based on local traditions or are timed to national holidays.

Finally, for all mobile betting lovers Parimatch released free apps for Android and iOS. You can start making your bets with your phone and Parimatch App right now!

One of the most important privileges for residents and people located in India is the ability to withdraw money in local currency via Parimatch App. Based on this fact Indian players do not have to worry about the conversion of funds. There is an opportunity to withdraw funds via bank transfer to get their money in any of the local banks with your phone.

Payment Systems Skrill, Neteller, Wire Transfer, Visa, ecoPayz, MasterCard, and over 10 more Supported currencies Indian rupee, Euro, US dollar, Canadian dollar, Russian ruble, and more than 5 others Languages supported English, Russian, Hindi, Chinese, French, and more than 20 other languages Operating systems IOS, Android, Windows (client) Minimal deposit amount 300 Indian rupees Maximum deposit amount No limit Minimum withdrawal amount 600 Indian rupees Maximum withdrawal amount No limit Support Service Email, Live Chat, Direct Phone Number, Social Media (Telegram; Whatsapp)

Parimatch App: Law & Safety

Parimatch App complies with all the criteria of legality in every state where it distributes its services, including India.

The company has received a certified license to operate a betting and online casino business from the official body, the Gambling Commission of Curacao. What does the license mean? The license shows players that the company has undergone a multi-step verification of its activities even before it starts providing them to customers, and is also subject to ongoing inspections (at least once every six months) of a particular area of its platforms, such as documentation or the activity of the accounts on the website. The license number can be found on the homepage of the official website in the “Information” section – it is a prerequisite of the license so that every player can go and read the full document and familiarize himself with his rights and obligations on the Parimatch platform.

Security at Parimatch is the responsibility of its security service, whose staff has over 6 years of experience in the field. The company website is encrypted with SSL encryption which ensures that access to the user’s data is limited to a specific circle of people (usually the company’s senior staff) and does not allow any third party to get any data about the user. The second element is two-factor protection of personal data, in which the user is offered additional protection of their passwords and actions on the platform with a one-time password for login or an additional permanent password for access to an account on the platform.

Registration on the Parimatch platform

All services are available only to registered users who have a personal account on the platform. Access to betting, odds markets, and sports + access to casino game varieties, is available only to the player who has a personal account.

How to sign up for Parimatch?

Check this instruction and start your betting:

Open the main page of the official site; Find the “Register” section and enter it; Enter your details (name, password, email, phone number, country of residence, preferred currency); Tick the checkbox to say that you are of legal age (people under 18 are not allowed to use the platform); Click the “Register” button; Confirm registration with the password (the password will come to your email or mobile number of your choice).

That’s all, congratulations! You are now a part of a big gaming community with Parimatch.

After you have completed the first (basic) registration step, the Parimatch security team will request a verification of your identity. Verification of identity allows you to make sure that you have only one account on the platform (having 2 accounts is not allowed in the company policy) and to prevent fraud or account theft.

How do I get verified?

That’s easy! Just check the instruction:

You have to send a scan or photo of your documents (passport, driver’s license, and national ID card are accepted); Fill in the form, which the security service will send to your e-mail; Wait for a reply.

At the time of verification, actions on the account will be limited. In case of positive verification, everything will be returned, in case of negative verification your account will be blocked with no possibility to withdraw funds. Carefully read the rules of the company, so as not to violate them!

Parimatch Mobile App

Parimatch understands that not every player can afford to use a PC or laptop to bet or play casino games. That’s why the platform has developed its mobile applications. Both IOS and Android operating systems are supported. At the moment, the application has the same functionality as the computer version of the website.

Parimatch Apk for Android

The application for Android has several conditions for the device:

Device version at least 5.1; Internal memory of more than 1 GB; Free space of at least 100 MB; Processor from 1.2 GHz.

The online betting application for Android is available on GooglePlay and all users can download it from there without any problems. The main advantages of the mobile betting application are live sports events broadcast full screen, a separate support center for mobile devices, easy to use, a simple interface and the application itself adjusts to the size, resolution, and brightness of your device. Also works on tablets without limitation.

Many additional bonuses are available in the app, such as for the first registration through the app as well as for the first bet on the platform. In addition to sports, it is also possible to bet on financial events (e.g., currency rates – up or down) through the app. The most popular types of betting through the app: Football (the World Cup in Qatar 2022 is going on right now and players are not going to lose a second of a match), Cricket (one of the most popular games for betting in India), Boxing (match updates are made as soon as there is official information about it) and Baseball (this category has captured the Indian audience and has been growing for over 2 years).

The mobile app is constantly updated – new sections for betting are added, as well as additional tables with odds markets, follow the updates and do not miss new features of the app.

For the online casino in the mobile app, everything remains unchanged. All possible games and betting options are available, as well as Live mode, which is very popular among players.

Parimatch App for iOS

The application for iOS is only available for download in the section “Mobile application” and there is no product in the App Store. Certain device criteria are required to download the iOS mobile app:

Device version 8.0 or higher; Internal memory of 1GB or more; Free space on the device from 100 MB; Processor version from 1.2 GHz.

The direct download link on Parimatch’s official website will allow you to download it to your IOS device without any limitations. There are no restrictions in use and all available bonuses through the PC version of the website are also available in the mobile app.

If you don’t want to download the mobile app, Parimatch gives you the option to use the mobile version of the website. The simplified version of the website via phone or tablet is as accessible as possible to all users (even beginners). All the functionality of the platform as well as additional banners for bonuses is available on the mobile version of the website. It is also easier to download the mobile app through the mobile version of the website by clicking on the direct download link and navigating to Google Play or downloading the app directly.

Parimatch takes care of its users and allows them to play and make bets when the player wants to, all you need to have with you is a device with a pre-installed mobile app (or login to the mobile website) and access to the Internet, good luck!

Parimatch bonuses and promotions

The company is one of the most ambitious platforms for providing bonuses and extra promotions or tournaments. The most famous bonus is the welcome bonus, which is divided into two categories: sports bonus, and casino games bonus.

The sports bonus is only available to registered users with a personal account. The essence of the bonus – is 150% of the initial deposit, which can be at least 300 Indian rupees. The maximum amount of bonus funds is 22,000 Indian rupees. Wagering of this amount represents bets at odds from 1.7 and the turnover of funds must exceed the number of bonus funds received by 6 times.

Only after meeting the conditions of wagering, the user can withdraw the funds.

A casino bonus is provided only for registered users with a personal account. The essence of the bonus for casino games – is 150% of the initial deposit of 300 Indian rupees. The maximum amount of the bonus is up to 20,000 Indian rupees. Wagering is a turnover of funds, which must exceed the amount of bonus money by 10 times. Also not all games and not all sections are available for wagering, read the rules for receiving and wagering each of the bonuses in the “Parimatch Bonuses” section and use the bonuses correctly!

There is an extra welcome bonus for Indians only at the moment. The essence of the bonus is 100% of the first deposit amount of 300 Indian rupees. The maximum amount of the bonus is equal to 12,000 Indian rupees. Wagering consists of bets or casino games with odds of not less than 1.4 and the turnover of funds must exceed the received bonus funds 5 times.

These types of bonuses are available only at registration and the first deposit. You can choose only one type of welcome bonus.

Separately among the users of the platform, there are also exceptional tournaments, the essence of which is to fulfill certain steps and the opportunity to win (3 first places get bonus funds) of up to 100,000 Indian rupees.

There are additional bonuses for the most active users, as well as a loyalty program or cooperation with the Parimatch team. Active users can get personal bonuses, the loyalty program allows extra odds, and cooperation with the company allows them not only to play on the platform but also to earn a percentage from players’ losses. For more information, read “Cooperation in Parimatch”, and “Loyalty Program” and be fully informed.

