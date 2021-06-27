Only selected online betting operators to get fame in India. Parimatch is one of them. Now, a Parimatch App is available free of charge for all Indian bettors and gamblers. Here, you can read about all the features of the application and the betting company on the whole. You’ll learn how to download an app, install it, create an account, verify an ID, and start betting on your favorite sports.

Before we start, there is a crucial question to be solved. Is the Parimatch company, therefore, a Parimatch app legal in India? The betting service belongs to the company PMSPORT N. V. It is registered at Curaçao. In addition, it is a place where the local authorities licensed the betting platform.

The payment agent is registered in Cyprus. The Curaçao license allows Parimatch to conduct operations and accept users from Europe, North America, Asia, and Commonwealth states, including India.

The app is available for both Android and Apple operating systems. To perform Parimatch India app download, you can:

visit the Google Play Market service and find the app there typing “Parimatch” in a search field;

get to the App store (in case you’ve got an iPhone) search the Parimatch and choose the Parimatch app;

otherwise, do not bother yourself with the searches and download the .apk file directly from Indian.bet (see the link above)!

Do not be confused with the appeared number of applications. Parimatch is not only a betting but a casino and poker platform. Each one has got own application. In this case, we will discuss the betting pari match app, so you need a black and yellow icon.

The Android Download Algorithm for The Parimatch Application

There is another way you can use to download the application besides those mentioned above:

visit the official Parimatch online portal. There is no need to log in or create an account now;

the main page contains a button with three horizontal lines (to the left from the yellow Parimatch logo);

Click the button and find the Parimatch app Android/iOS option (it is right after the language choice tab);

you will be redirected to the page with the Pari match app instructions;

Click the button “this link”;

a download of the .apk file will begin;

remember where you store the downloaded files (it is the Inner storage/Download folder by default)!

Go to the file manager and tap the .apk file or click the push notification with the download progress right after it ends (if you’ve got them set up).

A Way to Install Parimatch App

Before you start installing the Parimatch app, check settings – applications and make sure to allow installations from unknown resources. Then:

find a .apk file in the download folder;

tap on it and tap “Install” in the appeared menu;

follow the installation guide;

find the Parimatch app icon in the application menu;

give the permissions the app will ask;

that is it, you’ve installed an app on Android!

If you go through the Google Play Market way, open the application page after searching for it and hit install. It will download and install automatically, except for the permission allowance. All you need to do is to create an account and fill a balance to start placing bets.

iOS Parimatch App: Guideline to The Installation Process

As you know, the only way to install apps on the Apple device is by using the App Store. Here is the algorithm:

go to the App Store application. If you use the official Internet link, you will be redirected to the Parimatch app page automatically;

search for Pari Match app;

tap it to install;

wait until the app is installed;

find the Parimatch icon in the application menu;

launch it, create an account, and make a deposit to start playing!

Note that the Parimatch application is free to download and install. It will remain free in the future. If you are asked to pay for the app, you’ve got the wrong application.

Reasons to Bet on Parimatch Using the Application

There are four reasons to use the app instead of a site version:

You are not tightened to the IP restrictions. If you leave India for a while, you do not have to use a VPN to play with the Parimatch app. In general, you are more mobile. Imagine a situation: you are a live betting fan. In five minutes, an important cricket match is about to start, and you are in a traffic jam or sitting in a restaurant with friends. There is no laptop nearby. With an app, an instant live bet will not be a problem: just a minute of your time and a few finger movements, and you are ready to win a result. In an official application, you are less likely to get robbed or hacked. Spying programs and viruses can track the PC browser history with ease. It is much more difficult to track the app activity on Android and almost impossible to do it on iOS. In other words, the Parimatch app means more safety for your personal and billing data. If you are new to betting, an app will be less complicated for you. As a rule, the betting services are full of information, strange icons, links, and banners (as they have to place as much info on one page as possible). The application is more straightforward and user-friendly. The application has got better optimization compared with a site version. We mean that it will consume less memory and Internet traffic on your phone than on a service portal. If you’ve got a powerful PC, you are OK. Otherwise, it is a crucial reason to choose the application.

What is more, the application does not differ from the Internet version at all.

What Bets Are Possible Inside the Parimatch App

The Parimatch app allows placing all the major bet kinds and their combinations:

accumulative bets;

parlays;

singles;

patent bets;

Yankee;

Trixie;

and their variations!

Also, the occasional bet options exist. They appear when a particular sports event happens.

How to Log Into The Account Using Parimatch App

To login into the Pari match app, you need to create the account first. It is even easier with an app, as you need only a phone number. Fill it into the field and wait for the SMS with a verification code.

After that, you can adjust your profile by adding the information about your personality, choosing the deposit and payment method, and passing through document verification. It is crucial for money withdrawal and account security.

Is There Any Parimatch Bonus for Mobile Users

Unfortunately, there is no direct mobile Parimatch app bonus right now. It means that you will not get anything except welcome bonuses (that you would get using a site as well). These are the promos available for the betting section of Parimatch:

participate in a jackpot win by placing the bets over ₹500 with odds equal to or more than 1.7 (1.5 for promotional bets) and collecting winning points. The players who collected more points than others will share a huge jackpot;

get a cashback for the money lost in BetGames, up to 20% of the whole lost sum. The promotion is active on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), with the minimal cashback of ₹400 and the maximum of ₹40 000 (₹80 000 for premium clients)!

The other promotions are for casino games. Check the Pari match app every day to learn about new promotions.

Overall Impressions From Parimatch Mobile

The Parimatch app, as well as the official Internet page, has got a bright, aggressive, and stylish yellow-black design that tunes on a heatwave. The main background of a playfield is white. Every sport or feature of the site or app is supplied with an icon. Each country league or tournament is supplied with a flag. In general, the service uses less text and more visual content, which is pleasant and mobile user-friendly.

What Sports Can I bet on In The Application?

Parimatch app and website contain the same number of sports available for betting. Over 20 different games and kinds of sports exist:

team games: cricket, football, basketball, kabaddi, volleyball, ice hockey, field hockey, American football, rugby, beach volleyball, futsal, handball;

individual games and sports: boxing, tennis, table tennis, UFC, MMA;

racing: motorsports;

esports: CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, King of Glory, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, Starcraft 2, Rocket League;

virtual sports: various providers get you with different exciting virtual sports, from basketball to greyhound racing!

Do not forget to check two options called BetGames and TVBet. Betting on live translations of the games taking place is available as well. It is a brilliant option to diversify your experience!

Is There an Option to Bet On Cricket in Parimatch?

Here is what a real cricket enthusiast and expert should do:

open the main menu of a Parimatch app;

search for the cricket option and choose it from the list of available sports;

choose a popular tournament or a league;

choose a winning team and make a bet!

Note that there is a special promo available for cricket bets. Place a parlay bet from three events and get a chance to double your winning.

Parimatch Club: What is It and How to Join

Parimatch club is the name of the VIP section, with better withdrawal options and personal management. To register in it, you have to earn the points by placing bets. To participate in the loyalty program, go to the casino section and find a loyalty club option there.

Mobile Welcome Bonus Parimatch

There is a welcome bonus waiting for each new player. You will get a 150% addition to the first deposit (up to ₹12000) for betting. The bonus money has wagering requirements (you need to make several bets before withdrawing them), a limited lifespan, and the betting odds limits.

Parimatch: Available Funding Options

There are three major options to deposit and withdraw money with your mobile Pari match app:

credit or debit cards issued by MasterCard or Visa;

Neteller Skrill electronic wallets;

bank transfer!

Afterward

The Parimatch app provides Indian bettors with impressive opportunities. The number of bets available, the choice of sports (including cricket and kabaddi popular in India), the number of Asian sports leagues, and locally specific table game bets will amaze you. The only minus is the small number of payment and withdrawal ways. In general, the popularity of the Parimatch app in India is completely justified.

