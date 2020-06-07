Parimatch India Bookmaker Bonuses and Promotions

Parimatch sports betting site has been around since 1994 and is ranked one of the best bookmakers in our time. Though it enjoys massive popularity, especially in the greater CIS region, it has expanded its services to other countries like India.

Many Indian punters opt for this overseas betting site because it’s fully licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao. As you expect, Parimatch India bookmaker offers an extensive range of betting markets, decent odds, and generous bonuses and promotions.

This article covers all there is to know about Parimatch bonuses and special promotions.

Parimatch India Bonuses and Promotions

Free Bet Bonus

Though Parimatch India may not have many bonuses compared to other operators, it has exciting offers which can be converted into free bet credits. For instance, the operator rewards all new customers with the first deposit bonus when they join. Your first deposit will be matched 100% up to $25, which can be used to place wagers on different sports events. However, you must deposit a minimum of $10 into your account to be eligible for the welcome bonus. The best thing about this bonus is that it’s not accompanied by stringent terms and conditions. You will only be required to wager the bonus 10 times with minimum odds of 1.5 before you can claim the bonus. Here’s how to claim the free bet bonus at Parimatch:

Go to Parimatch India’s official website https://parimatchbet.in . Click on the ‘Join Now’ button to start the registration process. Enter the required details such as phone number, date of birth, account currency, and a password. Click ‘Join’ to complete the process.

Once the account has been approved, you must make a deposit of $10 minimum to activate the bonus. You don’t require a promo code to claim the free bet bonus at Parimatch.

Other than the deposit bonus, Parimatch India also offers a Bonus+ plus program that rewards you an extra 50% on all your Parlay bets. You need to bet on at least three events, each with a minimum odds of 1.3. In case your bet wins, the bonus will be multiplied by an ordinary coefficient before it’s deposited into your account. However, players who choose to settle their bets using the CashOut feature will be automatically disqualified from partaking in this bonus. Indian punters who use Parimatch mobile apps are allowed to participate in the program.

Special Promotions

There are lots of special promotions available at Parimatch India bookmaker for both beginners and existing punters. Some of them include:

Battle of Leagues

This promo is available to all customers, where you get the chance to participate in NHL or KHL. The top prize for this promotion is $75,000. However, you must bet on pre-match or in-play events with minimum odds of 1.5 to participate in this promotion.

Comments