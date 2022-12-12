Park View City Islamabad (UPDATED) Project Details | Location | Plot Prices

Park View City is CDA-approved and located in Zone IV in Islamabad. The housing society is situated in the center of Islamabad and is set in the lush green landscape of Bani Gala. Park View City is one of the few residential societies that have been granted the No-objection Certificate (NOC) by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Park View City is owned by the Vision Group, with its extensive range of property developments in other cities of Pakistan, including Karachi and Lahore. It has established itself as a premier housing project with rapid growth and top-quality infrastructure.

Park View City Developers and Owner

Park View City is one of the most popular housing societies in Islamabad that is developed by the Vision Group. The housing complex has become one of Islamabad’s most sought-after housing societies. Vision Group owns Aleem Khan. It is the very first Vision Community project in Islamabad.

Vision Group

Vision Group was formed in 2012 and has undertaken unprecedented real estate ventures since it was founded. In just a few years since its inception, the Vision Group has acted in the real estate industry in Pakistan and has established itself as one of the most trustworthy and reliable development organizations.

Park View Vision Group is an initiative that seeks excellence by being among the most exciting housing developments within the urban area. Through a variety of building and landscape projects in the cities of the world, Vision Group aims to offer a luxurious lifestyle.

Through their projects, Vision group features an elegant design and contemporary functionality which allow for luxury and comfort. The following are other projects undertaken by this group:

Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation

Park View Icon is located at I.I. Chundrigarh road, Karachi

Park View City in Islamabad

Park View Corporate Center at Mall Road, Lahore

Park View Signature Apartments at Gulberg-Lahore

The National School

Park View Villas at Multan Road and Lahore

Park View City NOC

Park View City NOC has already been provided by CDA with CDA/PLW/Zone-4(94)/12/vol-I/168 letter no. Prior to that, due to its access through Malot Road, its NOC was cancelled. However, it was reinstated soon after a successful trial.

Park View City Location

Park View City location is close to Bahria Enclave in the lush greens of Bani Gala; this project is the ultimate in peace and luxury with its most captivating landscapes, situated just fifteen minutes away from the urban area of Islamabad. Park View city is centrally located in the Botanical Garden with quiet views in Park View City Islamabad.

The main entrance to the park is located at Rawal Chowk, and from Bhara Kahu, our gate 2 is easily accessible. Park View City location is close to the main city resorts yet away from the attention of noise and pollution, making a home for your family the best option.

The development is spread across 1200 Kanal of land, with a number of commercial and residential blocks, is a great fit for all types of kinds of social norms. Park View City Location is ideal because it is located between Bani Gala and the lush green surroundings.

Park View City Area

Park View City area is spread across 1,200 Kanal land, which includes over a dozen commercial and residential blocks. Park View City is divided into a variety of alphabetical blocks comprising residential and commercial blocks. The management also announced the extension block “J” within the society during the last election gathering on the company premises.

There are five Marla plots available in the blocks of A, B, F and K. In blocks A, B, F, I, and H, 10 Marla plots can be found. The category plots of the society like Corner, Park Facing, and plots on the Main Boulevard of the society, are priced 10 percent higher than the standard plot prices offered by the society.

Park View City Master Plan

Park View City Master Plan encompasses a large area. It comprises plots of various shapes, including:

5 Marla

8 Marla

10 Marla

Additionally, to that, it is also noted that the Park View City master plan also includes units within these categories

1 Kanal

2 Kanal

Park View City master plan will also include the opening of luxurious homes. Apart from that, within the following areas, commercial plots are also available:

6 Marla

8 Marla

This entire neighborhood, which includes A-J, is split into various blocks. Additionally, modern facilities like well-paved roads, street lights, lush green belts, and many more are available.

Park View City Residential Plots

3.5 Marla Residential Plots

5 Marla Residential Plots

7 Marla Residential Plots

8 Marla Residential Plots

10 Marla Residential Plots

1 Kanal Residential Plots

2 Kanal Residential Plots

Park View City Commercial Plots

3.5 Marla Commercial Plots

The exclusive commercial 3.5 Marla plots launch within the Overseas block. To our loyal customers, Overseas is among the most sought-after blocks in Park View City, with unique and luxurious amenities. It offers the option of a payment plan that will last for two years. The time of delivery is one year for international commercials.

6 Marla Commercial Plots

Downtown Park View City will become the first downtown spot in Islamabad. It features a lake close to 300 Kanal with lush and green hills. The city will be unique and have well-known and respected brands and eateries.

8 Marla Commercial Plots

The exclusive plots of commercial land that face the lake will provide a stunning perspective of the lake. The 8 Marla commercial we offer is the best price you’ll find to provide the best value in the market. Sip your tea while taking in the stunning panoramic view of the hills as well as the bay.

Park View Homes

Nothing is more tranquil than coming after a long day to your beautiful home. Park View Homes offer five Marla plots that are at highly reasonable rates and profitable for investemtn purposes.

Terrace Plots

Islamabad is renowned for its breathtaking views. The breathtaking terrain of Islamabad makes it the perfect spot to enjoy modern life and natural beauty. It is possible to enjoy the beauty of Islamabad now that Park View City has added distinctive terraces. Terrace apartments are offered under the following types:

10 Marla Terrace Plots

If you’re in search of views and space availability, then your selection is C block. The block is situated in a great location close to the central Masjid, and C Block has exclusive plots that are 10 Marla in size of 35/70. There were only a few plots that were declared as part of C Block. These exclusive and rare 10 Marla plots are truly unique. It gives you stunning views of the lush hillocks of Margalla as well as the sprawling landscape in the city of twins.

1 Kanal Terrace Plots

We call them open plots in Park View City. Exclusive plots within Park View City with one of the best views available. E Block is one of our most luxurious Phase 1 blocks.

Park View City Overseas Block

The Overseas Block is a grand project that will meet all specifications of standard international housing. In addition to its stunning site, the overseas block will meet the needs of every member of society. The block is close to the city’s commercial center of the housing society and will provide its residents with lucrative investments and luxurious living. This park-view city has been divided into residential and commercial blocks. The Block J extension has also been added.

Blocks A, B, F, J, and K comprise five Marla plots.

Block A, B, F, H, and I consist of 10 Marla plots.

Block B C, E, N, F and M comprise 1 Kanal plots

Blocks D and P are comprised of two Kanal plots

Procedure to Book Your Plot in Overseas Block

Copies of the CNIC

A copy of your CNIC for your next of

2 passport-size photographs

The exact area of this block will be announced within a month or two which is why this is the ideal moment to buy this block. The plots are offered at the lowest cost and a great opportunity to grow. Overseas Block, located in Park View City, is the ideal place to put your money if you wish to invest it wisely and create a more pleasant and healthier environment that your loved ones can enjoy.

Park View City Payment Plan

Residential Plot Sizes

5 Marla (26x 50)

8 Marla (30×60)

10 Marla (35×70)

1 Kanal (50×90)

2 Kanal (75×120)

Commercial Plot Sizes

6 Marla (35×40)

8 Marla (40×45)

Category Plots

The category plots in the society, such as a park-facing corner, park-facing, and plots located in Main Boulevard, are estimated 10 percent more than the society’s average plot rates.

Discounted Price

In the case of the lump-sum installment, the management will give you a 5% discount on the total cost of each plot. That means that if you make a full payment for each plot within Park View City without utilizing the installment plan mentioned above, the society will offer you a discount of 5 %.

Park View City Facilities

Park View City is a prominent name in the Real Estate Sector. The lush greenery and the location make Park View City a beautiful place to live in, not just its location but also offers good weather. Furthermore, Park View City Islamabad has many outstanding amenities, including:

It will be equipped with its own hospital with state-of-the-art technology

There will be an extra park that you can relax in

To ensure privacy and security, Overseas Block will have an additional gate

Overseas Block residents will have the privilege of owning their own area of commercialization

Separate masjids for those who reside in that block in overseas

Park View City will be an example of entertainment and leisure, offering the most immersive cinematic experience you can imagine in cinemas that are Cinemas of IMAX and 3-D technology. The society’s community center and the club allow people to participate in outdoor and indoor activities such as bowling, pool, tennis, snooker and golf.

A safe and secure community that is enclosed by a wall that covers each side of the community can be found in Park View City. The community’s security is not as strong as the communities around Park View City, although this society has also put up a barrier on the area near the national forest department.

Making the most of the lush green natural setting in Islamabad Park View City, this project is expected to become one of the most iconic projects currently in the making. It will also add to its appeal the appeal of modern infrastructure, high-rise structures and a chic housing plan.

The dam’s water source construction will also include an electric power plant to create an energy-efficient zone without load-shedding to ensure the abundance of power sources for society.

In the communities that offer the most comprehensive curriculum close to the housing blocks, the integration of the top colleges and universities will be set up in a way that they are easily accessible and within a short distance.

Park View City Development Work

Currently, the ownership of several plots already granted in Blocks A, B & D. Block C & H will soon become possession-capable. Blocks E, F J, K & Block Overseas are still in the process of being constructed. Additionally, the building of homes has already started at Park View City’s PVC houses. Boundary walls, road trails, and Main Boulevard are being completed, and a rapid pace of construction is underway.

Pros of Park View City

Ideal Location

Park View City is located on Malot Road, which is 15 minutes away from Kashmir Highway. It is a good match and is easily linked to the main city. It is conveniently connected to the main city. PVC also enjoys the benefits of the surrounding views of mountains and hills. It is equipped with all the amenities that are offered in other housing societies, such as Capital Smart City

Successful Developers

Vision Group has built Park View City. Aleem Khan is a well-known politician who is chairman of Vision Group. The portfolio of developers consists of Park View Signature Apartments, Park View Villas, and Park View Icon business centres.

Park View City Islamabad Possession

A and B Blocks are new blocks with basic amenities accessible 24/7. The blocks are available for immediate purchase; however, only a handful of plots with a one-year payment plan are available. The dream of owning an enviable block with the latest infrastructure is now a reality. Underground power, a lake and parks are available facilities. These blocks are accessible via Gate 2, which improves versatility and accessibility.

Conclusion

Park View City will be one of the most advanced housing societies in Islamabad. In all likelihood, Park View City looks to be an attractive investment opportunity for both residents and investors. Since the housing society has received approval from CDA, many banks, like Silk Bank and Bank Al-Falah, offer home loan plans for those looking to secure home loans with basic conditions. Sky Marketing will encourage you to avail this opportunity.

