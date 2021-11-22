Place Value vs Face Value Differences

A number’s ‘place value’ refers to where it is located on the number’s face, whereas a number’s ‘face value’ refers to its actual value. With tens of hundreds or thousands of digits, there are several different numbering systems to choose from.

The comparison of place value and face value is that ‘place value’ gives the value of a digit based on its position in a number, whereas ‘face value is the actual value of a digit in a number. The face value of a number is definite and cannot be changed, whereas the place value of a number varies according to the digit’s place.

Define Place Value and Face Value

Instead, the primary distinction between place and face values is that a digit’s position in the numerical sequence determines its ‘place value,’ whereas the opposite is true for face values.

The ‘face value of an integer, on the other hand, is determined by the actual numerical value of the digit in question.

Even though the face value of a number is fixed and cannot be changed, the place value of a number is variable and determined by each digit’s position on the number’s surface.

Place Value

It is the value assigned to each digit in a number referred to as the place value of the number (or place value of a number). The place value of a number can be determined by multiplying the digit value of the number by the numerical value of the number.

For example, if the decimal place value of the number 56734 is 3, and the decimal place value of number ten is 3.

We can obtain the place value of three by multiplying three by the decimal place value often.

Additionally, by multiplying three by ten, we can obtain the decimal place value of three (the place value of 3).

Following the same steps as before, it is possible to determine the place values of all of the remaining digits in the same procedure as previously.

Face Value

The face value of a number is the same as the value of the digit that represents the number on the coin’s face. For example, the face value of the letter ‘3’ in the number 56734 is three times the numerical value of the same letter.

Expanded Version

Knowing the difference between place value and face value by considering a number in its expanded form may help us better understand the difference between place value and face value.

It is 500 plus 30 plus 2 in the larger structure of 532, which is 500 plus 30 plus 2.

The expanded form of a number is determined by the sum of the place values assigned to each digit in the number.

Consider the following scenario:

The number 5 has a place value of 500 because it is in hundreds, the number 3 has a place value of 30, and the number 2 has a position value of 2. (This is because two has taken the place of one.)

Thus, there is no difference between the face values of 5 and 3. And the face value of 2 is equal to the number 2. However, the exact number 532 has a face value of 5.

Place Value vs Face Value: What’s the Difference?

You can see the direct comparison of place value and face value of a number by referring to the table on the following page.

Place Value Face Value To comprehend a number’s place value, it’s critical to know that it gets defined by the order in which its digits occur within the number. There is no correlation between the face value and the sequential numerical position of its digits. Its location in the numerical sequence defines an integer’s place value, and it reflects the value that a particular digit in a number represents in that sequence. The face value of a digit is the amount of money that the digit was originally worth. To get a number’s place value, we multiply the digit value by the number’s numerical value, as illustrated in the example below. For example, the tens place value of the number 6 is (6 plus 10) = 60, showing that it has a tens place value in the number 562. The highest face value of a digit is assigned to the number that it represents. Consider the value of the number 5, equal to the face value of the number 562. The number 5 comes from multiplying 5 by 562. The place value of zero is the number zero. The face value of the number zero is zero. In contrast to numbers in one’s place, digits to the left have a place value that increases by one place value unit for each subsequent place value unit. A one-digit number is a number with a single digit as its face value. It refers to as such in the literature and practice.

Examples (Solved) #1

The following is an example of a problem that solved below:

Find the Place value and Face value for every digit 3567.

The face value of the number 7 is 7.

The place value of 7 is 7.

The face value of the number 6 is 6.

The place value of 6 is 60.

The face value of 5 is 5.

The place value of 5 is equal to 500.

The face value of 3 is 3.

The place value of 3 is 3000.

Examples (Solved) # 2

The following is an example of a problem that solved below:

Find the Place value and Face value for every digit 2456.

The face value of the number 6 is 6.

The place value of 6 is 6.

The face value of the number 5 is 5.

The place value of 5 is 50.

The face value of 4 is 4.

The place value of 4 is equal to 400.

The face value of 2 is 2.

The place value of 2 is 2000.

Conclusion

Achieving high scores in the subjects tested is essential for passing exams. The face value and place value have some significant differences worth considering. To solve and calculate mathematical formulas, you must first understand the comparison of place value and face value.

You must memorise the complexities of the mathematics used by test creators and use that knowledge to your advantage.

