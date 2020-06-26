Planning to Get a Home Loan? Here’s How You Can do it Using your Employee Provident Fund

An employer usually provides the employee with additional perks and benefits that assist them in building a secure future. One such benefit is the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). It is an investment fund which is created over the long-term on the contributions made by the employer, employee, and the government. The amount is paid out to the employee on their retirement along with specified interest.

The statutory contribution to EPF varies from company to company. However, the regular contribution is around 12% of the basic allowance. All the employers must contribute to an employee’s EPF if the basic salary of the employee is up to Rs. 15,000. The employees can withdraw their EPF against medical emergencies, weddings, renovating or buying a house.

To withdraw funds, the employee needs to follow the provisions and conditions set by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. It is a viable option to apply for a home loan using your EPF. So, keep reading to know everything about using your employee provident fund to get a home loan.

Conditions For Withdrawal Against Buying A New House

The EPF account holder can withdraw the fund for their housing needs like home loan after three years of opening the account. The EPF account holder is allowed to withdraw up to 90% of the total amount either for down payment or for payment of home loan EMI. The EPF account of the member must have more than Rs. 20,000 either personally or with the spouse. A person can withdraw money under this scheme only if they are a member of any co-operative society registered for housing purposes. This registered society must have at least ten members. The amount that you withdraw constitutes your share, your employer’s share and the interest charged on that amount.

How can you apply for a home loan using the Employee Provident Fund online

Firstly, you need to log into the EPFO portal using your UAN password. Hover and click on the Online Services tab and tap on “Claim” option to create a request for online withdrawal. Then you will be redirected to another webpage where you will be required to fill in personal data like your name, Date Of Birth, mobile number, Aadhaar number, PAN number, company name, and joining. Select the “Proceed for Online claim” option. After this, click on the kind of claim you want to apply for and select PF Advance from the drop-down list. Then you will be needed to add your current address. Once you have filled in the necessary data, you will have to sign the declaration. Mark the small box on the screen to get the option ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’. Then, select this option to obtain an OTP on your registered mobile number for verification. Enter the OTP and finish the process by clicking on ‘Validate OTP and Submit Claim Form’.

Conclusion:

The application of housing loans against EPF can be made using the EPFO website. It can be made for both online and offline submission. Home loan against EPF has provided great relief to people who are struggling to buy a new house. It is a great way to fulfil your dream of buying a home.

Comments