Plus Offices Are All Geared Up to Ace The Coworking Market in India

As a country with its major population made up of youth India is filled with budding entrepreneurs and free thinkers. But coworking trend is yet to become a favorite of Indians but with the rise of small enterprises, its slowly gaining popularity. Further, coworking has slowly become a safe haven for many making it a magnet for major investors. Coworking spaces have already gained popularity in major cities of India like Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chandigarh, etc. With such potential and innovative office space, coworking space in India has become a major topic of observation for investors.

Plus office is one such office space provider in Gurgaon where it serves two locations Sector 44 and Sector 67. They took a late entry to the rising coworking trend but haven’t looked back ever since and is expanding rapidly. Further, Plus is planning to raise $5 million of funding for expanding its services to more locations around the Delhi NCR region. Moreover, they have also strategized these coworking spaces to be collaborative platforms for small startups and entrepreneurs. Further, they are planning to become a major and trusted office space provider to 20,000 coworkers. With fast-paced growth and customer-oriented services, their services have shown major potential in recent year to become an ace in coworking trend.

A Brief intro to the plus office and its coworking community

Plus offices is a 2-5 years old coworking space provider based in Gurgaon with currently two locations there. They provide world class amenities for their members including free WiFi, unlimited coffee, well-managed conference rooms and much more. Further, they are currently service providers to around 1000+ which they expect to increase up to 3000+ by the end of 2019. Moreover, they have planned to provide services to more than 500 small startups. Further, they have centered their coworking spaces to help encourage women entrepreneurs to build their own startups. Moreover, they also provide guidance and advice through their mentor plus program for their members.

