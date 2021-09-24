User-friendly interface, availability of video streaming and cashier for depositing/withdrawing money are the first things to look out for when choosing betting apps for IPL. If you don’t want to manually look through tens of client programs of different bookmakers, use our list. It includes applications from reputable betting operators, which have a good reputation and guarantee problem-free withdrawals.

Rating of Betting Apps for IPL Cricket Betting

CricketBettingGuru experts have analyzed hundreds of bookmakers with IPL cricket betting apps and selected only those that offer:

A wide selection of betting markets;

Competitive odds;

Live to the stream of games.

Making a choice in favour of any of them, you will get quality service and, of course, the maximum benefit from the game of betting.

Melbet

Cricket is a direction in the bookmaker’s line, to which a lot of attention is paid. A large selection of marquee bets is offered for IPL matches, including bets on player and team statistics. Bookmaker attracts the punter’s excellent application for betting, which has all the necessary options for betting. Its features include:

Favourites lists;

Quick bets;

Push notifications;

Popular odds.

Every day, at least 1,000 live events are offered, which are sorted by sport. By opening a tab with a specific match, you can view statistical information and activate push notifications that signal the start of the game.

Parimatch

International bookmaker provides services to hundreds of thousands of players from 50 countries around the world. It is interested in attracting Indian bettors, so it offers them an excellent spread of cricket matches, including the Indian Premier League. It has a modern app with a huge selection of options, a wide pre-match and in-play lineup.

Bettors make their choice in favour of Parimatch for many reasons:

The bookmaker operates under a Curacao license;

The breadth of the line and the coverage in live mode is above average;

It is possible to open an account and make bets in Indian rupees;

VIP betting service with high coupon payouts is available.

Registered players who have at least one active bet can view video broadcasts absolutely free of charge. If necessary, they can request an early betting settlement.

888sport

One of the most famous betting companies in the world is keeping up with the competition. 888sport has developed quality software that allows betting on the IPL from a mobile device. And although the target audience of the operator in Europe, it does not forget about the needs of Indian bettors. They can predict the outcomes of matches:

ICC World Twenty20;

The Ashes;

Sri Lanka v Pakistan;

Friends Life t20;

England v West Indies, etc.

The application’s interface leaves an ambiguous impression, but it is very easy to use. There are standard lists, buttons, filters and tabs to simplify interaction.

4raBet

This is one of the best bookmakers for Indian bettors, which is fully adapted to the Asian market. It has released a great app for mobile devices where you can:

Place bets in pre-match and live modes;

Deposit and request a cashout;

Chat with other players online;

Watch live broadcasts of matches.

In-depth settings allow you to make changes to the interface design, set account security parameters.

IPL fans can bet on the best player in the match and partnership, the winner of the toss and the exact score, the best batsman and bowler, the odds and the handicap. The odds are above average and the prematch margin rarely exceeds 5-6%.

Pin-Up

LIVE betting is one of the bookmaker’s main perks, has released an app for Android and iOS. Every month more than 25,000 events appear in the line for betting on the course of the match. Also for mobile users are available: TV games, live casinos, virtual sports.

Pin-Up mobile software boasts a pleasant interface. Sports icons are well rendered and navigation is simplified by a side menu and an abundance of hot buttons. By installing the software on your smartphone, you get access to:

30+ sports;

800 live events daily;

A detailed list of IPL matches;

Early betting;

Options “check edit” and cashout.

The only disadvantages are small delays in payments, which usually occur when cashing out amounts starting from $1,000.

Betway

Bookmaker is very popular among European bettors. Now he has taken up the Indian market, as evidenced by the availability of mutual settlements in INR, the translation of the site into Hindi. Betway surpasses many other IPL betting apps in India in:

Usability;

Profitable odds;

Choice of cricket betting markets.

The client software is great for betting before a match and during the game. The odds are updated instantly, allowing you to make more accurate predictions. But Betway has one disadvantage – there are no live cricket matches.

fun88

The Asian bookmaker’s services are aimed primarily at Indian players, so there is no shortage of markets to bet on the Indian Premier League. In addition, there are special offers with bets on politics, TV shows and the economy.

Fun88 is compatible with Android and iOS. It has the same features as the bookmaker’s website. And this means that bettors can count on:

Decent maximums;

Viewing of video broadcasts;

High betting maximums;

Quick money withdrawal.

Fun88 has few drawbacks – a modest in-play coverage of unpopular matches and a small selection of payment methods. Nevertheless, for users from India, there are several convenient tools – Neteller, Skrill, Bank Transfer, Visa.

Choose applications only legal bookmakers that reward players for deposits, use their software. In our review we present only verified bookmakers, offering great bonuses for newcomers to get a successful start in betting.

