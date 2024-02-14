Popular variations of cricket betting at Melbet gambling site

While previously only a few disciplines (soccer, tennis, basketball) were predominantly featured in the betting lineup, the number of options has grown by leaps and bounds. An impressive selection of events for betting is collected on the Melbet website. The international bookmaker has long earned the status of one of the best operators of gambling entertainment on the market. The popular company also accepts cricket betting. The line for this sporting discipline is constantly expanding. Also, the playground regularly increases the number of outcomes on which it is allowed to make a prediction.

The level of margin on cricket in the company is quite low – in the range of 5-9%, which makes betting very profitable. About 70% of the matches of the pre-match line the bookmaker puts live.

The customers of the betting company can make predictions on bets both for personal money and bonuses. There are a lot of them on the site. Already at the stage of registration, every newcomer gets a real opportunity to increase the deposit amount by 100%. Also players for each bet are awarded promotional points. They are stored on a separate balance. As soon as more than 100 promotional points are accumulated, they are allowed to buy a promo code. There are many different bonus codes to choose from. Including on the playground there are promo codes for free bets on cricket.

What cricket events does Melbet offer betting on?

Cricket competitions have different formats. Each has its own advantages. The bookmaker company tries to cover all types of cricket tournaments and accept betting on them in the form of orders, expresses and systems. In all cases, the winnings are paid out within a few hours after the completion of the event.

Among the main formats of competitions it is worth highlighting:

ODI – one-day duels, the number of overs is in the range of 40 to 50;

T20 – the shortest format, the game is played in 2 innings, the total duration rarely exceeds 200 minutes;

Test matches – the format is relevant for national team matches, also found in national championships, one match can last up to 5 days.

Regardless of the format, the choice of options for betting is approximately the same. Bettors are offered to bet on the outcome of the match, handicap, the results of individual innings, the results of the draw, the total.

The bookmaker accepts bets on cricket matches at any time of the day. You can make them not only on the website, but also through a special application.

Comments