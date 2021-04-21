Possible Reason Why CBD Oil Doesn’t Work For You

After a good deal of research, you decided to go ahead and try CBD. After choosing a CBD product for sale that you thought would work for you, you are disappointed that you are not experiencing the benefits you thought you would. It does not mean that CBD is a scam or that you purchased a bad product, though these things are possible. There can be a number of factors that can contribute to how you feel after taking CBD. Whether your CBD oil experience is regarding inflammation, sleep disturbances or pain, let’s talk about some of the reasons why CBD oil doesn’t work for everyone.

You Didn’t Get a Potent or Pure CBD Product

With the rise of CBD popularity, you can find CBD just about anywhere these days. It’s being sold in stores and online. That does not mean all of these brands are made equally. There are plenty of CBD brands that claim to be ‘all natural’ and ‘pure’. Unless you have confirmed the quality of a product by way of third-party lab results and thorough research, you cannot necessarily trust what you’re looking at. If you can get your hands on a free sample, this is an affordable way of trying something out before you invest. The FDA isn’t currently approving CBD products that aren’t prescription based, so scams can hide easily in this market.

You Haven’t Built Up a Reserve in Your Body

CBD isn’t necessarily something that will work with just one or two doses. While it can help with certain things like anxiety that you are experiencing now, things like inflammation and pain respond well when you have built up a reserve of CBD in your system. It’s recommended that you try your current dose of CBD for two full weeks before making a decision moving forward. You may not need to give up your current CBD product. You may just need to increase your dose a bit. Give yourself another two weeks in between dose increases to let your body adjust.

CBD Resistance

If you have been taking CBD for a long time, your body may actually become resistant to its effects. You may have success with increasing your dose slightly, changing up the product that you are taking or taking a break from CBD for a few days. This will help you ‘reset’ so that CBD can have a positive effect on your body again.

Think about Using a Different CBD Product Form

CBD can be purchased in many different forms. There are CBD oil capsules, sublingual drops, tinctures, topical ointments, edible CBD products and infused CBD beverages. If you have been using one kind of CBD for many weeks, months or years, try switching to something else. You can use multiple products on an ongoing basis, but just make sure that you are sticking with your recommended dosage each day.

It’s Not the Right Product for Your Situation

While many people respond positively to CBD use, many metabolic and genetic factors can contribute to your personal reaction with CBD. If you have tried different products with no effect, you may need to investigate different options.

Before continuing with your CBD regimen, you may want to speak with your doctor. If you are dealing with an ongoing medical condition, it’s a good idea to make sure that you won’t have any contradictions with the prescription medications that you’re taking. You may also want to speak with someone you know and trust who has had a positive experience with taking CBD oils or another forms. They may be able to provide you with some insight into what you may need to change.

