Power Sportz TV to be soon available on other Global OTT Platforms

Power Sportz TV, currently available on Google Play Store, Apple iTunes, WorldWide Web, and Amazon Fire tv , is on a further Global expansion plan. The channel is shortly going to be available on Tizen, Web OS, Android TV, and is also planning an Apple TV Launch.

The global streaming media devices market is projected to reach a value of $271.8 billion by 2024. Smartphones and tablets, like today, will drive the majority of consumers’ online activity. However, there will be growth in other devices that will allow users to work with SmartTVs to stream the content. Smart TV technology is one of the latest trends in the television industry, with the global market expected to reach to 250million units by 2024.

Power Sportz which was recently in the news for its expansion into Middle Eastern Countries seems to be very closely following the trend in the Growth of OTT Platforms Globally, and is definitely looking beyond just the Indian market.

Tizen is the leading TV streaming platform worldwide among smart TVs in use, primarily Samsung, with a market share of about 13 percent as of year-end 2020, followed by WebOS from LG. The third spot was tied with Sony PlayStation, Roku TV OS, and Amazon’s Fire OS with 6.4 percent market shares.

Android TV is the version of Google’s Android operating system, specially configured for TVs. It’s a set-top box and smart TV solution which is used by tens of millions of users, according to Google. The popularity of this OS for SmartTVs can be estimated from the fact that 40% of the Smart TV operating system worldwide is built on Android TV OS.

An Android TV App is something one cannot ignore if one wants to tap the lower priced tv segments that are currently dominating the market, said Pradeep of App Town, that is currently working on building these apps for Power Sportz

Apple tv is a niche segment currently having around 700 million paid subscribers and is very popular in markets like USA, Canada, Latin America, but the only problem is the geo restriction of the App, we are still evaluating, said Kanthi D Suresh, Founder of Power Sportz TV.

The tremendous rise in the demand for audio and video content streaming, has made Over-the-Top (OTT) apps an unavoidable part of entertainment businesses. It’s not just the entertainment industry that’s making the most of OTT apps, other industries, such as education, sports, gaming, health & fitness, etc. are realizing the benefits of streaming audio/video content over the internet, rather than the traditional broadcasting mediums (like satellite).

