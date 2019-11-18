Powerpact Beauty Queen Kalpasa Ankita Shaw Proves That Nothing is Impossible

Motivation is the fuel for life which helps you achieve your dreams. Today we are presenting one such motivator who is a perfect example of motivation and has inspired a lot of people with her achievements and actions. Miss Balasore 2012 fame, Kalpasa Ankita Shaw has made her way to be the Pride of Odisha with her entertainment and entrepreneurial skills. Ankita, a celebrated award-winning Beauty Queen, shows the way of how one can become anything if they start working on it. The only limitation one has is in their mind.

Be it education or performing arts, Shaw has never taken a backseat. Computer Science graduate (B tech) Ankita has also completed her Masters in Odishi Classical Dance. It is quite fascinating that she is the first Odia female whose portrait named ‘Dreamgirl’ got exhibited at the Australia Art gallery and not only that, she successfully bagged several other noteworthy titles such as Miss Odia Perfect and Miss Photogenic in 2013. Apart from the beauty pageant titles, she remains popular as the Brand Ambassador of the reputed beauty brand Aroma Naturals and proved her mettle as a recognized ardent social worker. Being the Founder of Ankita Shaw Foundation, she has extended help towards needy like taking orphanages into consideration like building schools providing all kinds of facilities and many more.

As we come to know more about Ankita Shaw, we are much delighted and impressed by the superior qualities she possesses. It so unfolds that she is also working as an executive promoter of the culture and tradition of Odisha. Besides, she amazes us with the budding political aspirant in her. As of her thought, being on political grounds will certainly act as a helping hand for the welfare of the people.

We are elated by what we have come to know about all the mesmerizing qualities of Kalpasa Ankita Shaw and wish her all the best for an amazing future.

