Praveen Solanki: Breaking Records With His Strength

Praveen Solanki Is Fitness Freak And Bodybuilder From Delhi Who Is Known For His Great Strength And Body. He Is breaking Records And Making History With His Great Power. He The One Who Had Moved A Train, Bus with A Rope.

He Is Awarded Padma Shri Award And Arjuna Award By The Indian Government Because Of His Strength And He Is Also Seen With Famous Indian Actor/Bodybuilder Sahil Khan Who Also Follows Him On Many Social Sites.

Praveen Had Won many Body Building Competition in India As Well As World Level. He Is Only Body Builder With Maximum competition Worldwide representing India.Praveen Will Also Be Representing India At A World Level In November This Year.

As He Said In His Live Video That He Want Everybody To Be Fit And He Want A Nation Where everybody Go’s To Gym Or Exercise On The Daily Basis. He also Said That His Mission Is Not Just To Win Some Awards And winning Competitions But He Want To Guide Everyone About Fitness And Make People Aware.

He Will Soon Also Start A Platform Where He Will Be Guiding People In Free Of Cost And Later This Year We May See Praveen With Famous Sahil Khan In His Upcoming Projects

