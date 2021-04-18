Preparing for Divorce: Financial Assessment As The First Step

If you have crept in thoughts that you need to get a divorce, then this does not mean that this is the solution to all problems. This can be the creation of new difficulties that affect almost every area of ​​your life.

As a result, there is a need for competent preparation for such a process. Yes, there are ways by which you can facilitate this process and even save money. One of the important aspects that you need to start preparing for a divorce is financial assessment.

The First Step in Preparing for A Divorce

As many lawyers have noted, it is very difficult for clients to make a list of their finances. This may take more than one attempt at the financial assessment. But this procedure is necessary for the context of divorce. Let’s talk about how to deal with this task effectively.

Make a List of Assets and Incomes

In order to make a financial assessment, you will need to work with all financial statements. Be prepared for the fact that compiling a list will take you a lot of time, and most likely you will not be able to cope with this task the first time.

Create separate lists of reports that apply directly to you, to your spouse, and your joint ones. Thus, it is much easier to organize all the information and use it during a divorce.

Checking And Updating List

It often happens that when compiling such a list, a person forgets something. This is quite normal. Thereat you should leave a few days to check what you wrote. This usually takes about three days. But if you have more time, so much the better. Then you can definitely not miss anything, and in the future fill out all the necessary divorce docs that relate to finance.

Highlight Expenses That Expect After Divorce

As soon as you understand that your list is ready, then it’s time to work with the costs. That is, with the expenses that will await you after the divorce. To make it easier for you, work with the one that is already ready.

To do this, select all the columns that will incur expenses. For example, the right to own a house will remain with you. In this case, you need to highlight the house item with a marker and reflect on the new list of all the expenses that will be associated with the house. For example, utility bills and so on.

Or your car will remain in your possession. You should also highlight this item and write the new list of expenses that will be associated with the car. Consider the cost of fuel, technical inspection, and even car washing.

Thus, you will have a complete list of what expenses will await you after the divorce. Usually one of the spouses takes little part in working with all accounts. Therefore, after a divorce, it can be very difficult to immediately figure out the sum of all expenses. And such a list will give the full picture of the expenses.

Help from a Financial Specialist

If you have never encountered financial issues before, as your spouse has dealt with them, there is relevance in the services of a financial specialist. Especially when you have a lot of common property and you cannot agree on a separation. Such a specialist acts not only as an intermediary, but also helps to show how things are with your finances and even help you figure out what awaits you in the future.

Nevertheless, this does not exclude the need to create the above list. Thus, it will be easier for you to work with a specialist and get a solution much faster.

By the way, even if you use the services of a lawyer, the help of a financial specialist may still be required. Even your lawyer can provide you with such a recommendation as hiring a financial specialist.

The cost of the services of such a specialist is also calculated from the number of hours spent on your case. But just the list will significantly reduce the time of work of a specialist and, accordingly, your money.

Every Week Review Your Expense List

Most likely you will notice how convenient it is to manage financial issues when all income and expenses are in one place. Therefore, you can safely continue to keep such records.

As soon as the divorce process begins, you may have many new expenses that you didn’t even know about when compiling the list. Therefore, take the habit of checking and updating your lists once a week. For example, this can be done every Sunday.

What to Do If You Don’t Want to Solve Issues Through the Court?

When it comes to financial assessment, many spouses come to the conclusion that it will be much more profitable for them to agree on all issues than rely on a court decision. Usually, the court seeks to divide everything equally between spouses. In some cases, this may be recognized as an undesirable decision, albeit a fair one.

For this reason, some spouses decide to resolve all disputes peacefully. But you still have to file for divorce. Therefore, you can file for divorce online. To do this, you need to make sure that the legislation of your state does not prohibit it and choose a company that specializes in legal divorce services. They will help you fill out all the forms quickly and easily.

