Prey Chandigarh: Dining Experience, & Crowd

If you’re planning a special outing near Chandigarh and want something that feels scenic, peaceful, and well-put-together, Prey at Siswan Dam should be on your list. Surrounded by natural greenery and just a short drive from the city, Prey offers a unique bush dining experience, a rare blend of curated cuisine and tranquil views, all set against the backdrop of a forest-lined lakeside.

Unlike city restaurants that often feel crowded or fast-paced, Prey is designed for those who want to slow down, enjoy nature, and still indulge in a premium meal. From its open-air setting and soft lighting to thoughtfully plated dishes and attentive service, every part of the experience feels intentional.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything a first-time visitor should know — from the menu and ambience to the type of crowd it attracts, ideal visit timings, and tips to make your experience smooth and memorable.





The Ambience: Elegant, Open-Air, and Closer to Nature

The ambience here is defined by its outdoor setting, nestled quietly near Siswan Dam, away from the city’s usual traffic and noise. Surrounded by tall trees, natural pathways, and soft lighting, the space feels like a peaceful retreat rather than a flashy dining spot.

The layout is thoughtfully planned with a mix of seating options. You’ll find intimate tables under canopies, open setups with views of the water, and larger group-friendly areas tucked under trees. If you’re visiting during daylight hours, expect plenty of natural light and a calm, earthy vibe. In the evening, the setting turns warm and cozy with soft amber lights and gentle background music.

There’s no loud crowd or chaotic buzz. The mood is more relaxed and refined, perfect for conversations over good food. Whether you’re visiting with family, planning a special date, or simply seeking a change from the usual city restaurants, Prey offers an atmosphere that feels refreshing, quiet, and carefully designed to encourage you to slow down and truly enjoy your time.

Location, Timings & What to Know Before You Go

Prey offers a refreshing change from typical city restaurants. Located near the tranquil banks of Siswan Dam in Mohali, this place is designed as a bush dining experience, which means you’ll be seated outdoors in a thoughtfully curated natural setting, surrounded by trees, soft lights, and open skies.

Instead of enclosed walls or crowded streets, Prey offers uninterrupted views of nature and a sense of calm that begins the moment you arrive. Tables are spread out across landscaped patches and under shaded canopies, some facing the dam’s glistening edge and others tucked beneath forest-lined walkways. It’s a setting that works beautifully for sunset dinners, special occasions, or a quiet meal away from the city rush.

Address:

Promenade, Siswan Dam, Siswan, Mohali, Punjab 140110. Phone: +91 99888 51333

Timings:

Monday to Sunday: 12:00 PM to 11:30 PM

Average Cost for Two:

₹2,800 – ₹3,500 (with cocktails)

₹2,000 – ₹2,500 (without alcohol)

Note: A minimum spend of ₹1,000–₹1,500 per person is usually applicable and is adjusted against your bill.

How to Reach?

From central Chandigarh, it’s about a 20–25 minute drive via New Chandigarh and Kurali Road. Parking is available, and valet service is offered on most days.

Best Time to Visit:

Late afternoon or early evening (around 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM) is ideal for golden hour views and relaxed dining

Lunch hours are peaceful and well-lit, perfect for those who prefer quiet.





Weekends tend to be busier, so making a reservation is strongly recommended.

Prey Chandigarh Menu: Balanced, Seasonal, and Well-Presented

The food at Prey reflects the same attention to detail as its setting. The menu is modern and globally inspired, offering a mix of small plates, hearty mains, and refreshing drinks, with a focus on quality ingredients and visual appeal.

You won’t find an overwhelming number of options here. Instead, the menu is carefully curated, allowing each dish to shine. It caters well to both non-vegetarian and vegetarian diners, offering a wide range for casual nibbling or a complete meal.

What You Can Expect on the Menu

Small plates, such as tempura prawns, mushroom dim sum, or burrata with seasonal garnishes, are ideal starters or shareables.

Main Courses include grilled meats, Asian-inspired rice bowls, and pasta dishes. Regulars often recommend the truffle mushroom risotto and smoked chicken skewers.

Sushi and Seafood appear on the menu occasionally, especially during seasonal rotations.

Vegetarian Options are available and thoughtfully prepared, not treated as side items.

Plating and Presentation

Prey puts a lot of effort into how the food looks. Expect minimal, modern plating with touches like edible flowers, infused oils, or smoke domes on some dishes. However, the style never overshadows the taste; most diners agree the food delivers on both flavor and finesse.

Menu Rotation

The kitchen often introduces seasonal updates, which help keep the experience fresh for repeat visitors. If you enjoy trying something new, asking about the chef’s special or the weekly additions is a good idea.

Portions and Pricing

The portion sizes are moderate, designed for slow dining rather than fast feasting. A typical two-person meal includes 1–2 starters, two main courses, and a dessert or cocktail to finish. While it’s not a budget destination, the quality of ingredients and the location justify the pricing for most visitors.

What People Are Saying About Prey

Over the past year, Prey has become one of the most talked-about dining destinations around Chandigarh. While its location near Siswan Dam already sets it apart, it’s the overall experience, calm ambience, natural setting, and thoughtfully presented food, that leaves most guests impressed.

Highlights from Guest Feedback

Ambience is a clear winner: Many visitors describe the setting as peaceful and scenic, often referring to it as a “refreshing change from the usual city crowd.” The outdoor seating, soft lighting, and water views get frequent praise.

Perfect for slow, meaningful meals: Guests enjoy the unhurried pace of dining here. It’s not about quick service or busy tables, it’s more about taking your time, enjoying the moment, and feeling connected to the surroundings.

Food quality is consistently appreciated: While the menu isn’t extensive, dishes are often described as well-prepared, fresh, and nicely presented. Signature items, such as mushroom dim sum and truffle risotto, frequently appear in reviews.

Final Thoughts,

Prey is not your average dining spot. It’s designed for individuals who appreciate quiet surroundings, good food, and a sense of being in a special place. Whether you’re celebrating something or simply want to break away from the city for a few hours, Prey offers a refreshing change of pace.

The combination of natural ambience, focused plating, and outdoor seating near the water makes it ideal for those who prefer experience over extravagance. It’s calm, well-kept, and polished, without being pretentious.

That said, it’s best to come here when you have time to relax. Prey rewards slow dining and good company. For first-time visitors, planning ahead, especially with a reservation, can make all the difference in enjoying the best of what this lakeside restaurant has to offer.

Comments