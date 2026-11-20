Unknown Cash, or UC, is the premium currency in PUBG Mobile, and it’s behind most of the game’s cosmetic spending. It’s also at the center of most top-up mistakes and scams. This guide explains what UC buys, how to decide whether the Royale Pass or a bundle is worth it, how to top up with just your Player ID, and how to avoid fake “free UC” offers. It reflects mid-November 2026. Prices, packs, and offers change by season and region, so check the figures in your own app before you spend.

What UC Is and What It Buys

UC is bought with real money and spent inside PUBG Mobile. It doesn’t make you a better shooter. It buys cosmetics and convenience, and you can play the whole game without it.

The Royale Pass

The Royale Pass is the season-long reward track. It has a free track and paid tiers, usually called the Elite Pass and Elite Plus. You earn rewards by completing missions and leveling up through the season, and the paid tiers unlock more outfits, weapon skins, and other items. Pass prices in UC differ by season and offer, so check the in-game listing for the current figure.

Skins and outfits

You can buy character outfits, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and emotes directly or through events. These are purely visual, and which ones are worth buying is a matter of taste.

Crates

Crates are random draws that can yield outfits and skins. Because you can’t choose what you get, crates are the area where UC is most likely to disappear without leaving you anything you wanted. Treat them as entertainment, and set a limit before you open any.

Other items

Events, bundles, and limited-time shop items also use UC. Many of these are time-limited, which is part of why they feel urgent.

How to Judge Whether the Royale Pass or a Bundle Is Good Value

A few questions give you a better answer than any price comparison.

Question Why it matters Will you actually play enough to finish the pass? Rewards come from completing missions and levels, so an unfinished pass delivers less. Do you want the rewards, or just the idea of them? A pass full of items you’d never use isn’t good value at any price. Does the pass return part of what you spent? Guides report that completing the pass can give back UC as rewards, so check the in-game reward list to see how much. How much is left in the season? Buying late means fewer days to earn rewards. Is the bundle priced above the items inside it? Add up what you’d pay for the pieces you want, and compare. Is the offer time-limited? Urgency is a sales tactic, so don’t let a countdown decide for you.

A simple rule: buy the Royale Pass if you play regularly and want the rewards, and skip a bundle if you’d only use one item from it. If you’re unsure, start with the free track and decide later.

How to Top Up UC Safely Without Sharing Your Password

Use your Player ID, not your login

Web top-up stores deliver UC straight to your Player ID, the number shown in your profile, so a genuine top-up never needs your password, a login link or a verification code. To find your Player ID, open your profile in the game, where it appears below your name. Copy and paste it instead of typing it.

Official top-up routes

In the game, tap the UC icon, pick a pack and pay through the Google Play or App Store checkout. Midasbuy, a web top-up center that partners with PUBG Mobile, lets you choose a pack for your account and pay online.

Other top-up options

LootBar is another option. It’s a game store for top-ups, in-game currency, subscriptions, gift cards and game keys, and its PUBG Mobile top-up works with your Player ID. For a pubg mobile uc purchase there, copy your Player ID from your profile, pick a UC pack and pay. If you play other games too, the LootBar top-up page covers those as well.

Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Mistake What can happen How to avoid it Entering the wrong Player ID The UC goes to someone else’s account, and it’s hard to get back Copy the ID from your profile and compare each digit Buying the wrong pack You get more or less UC than you need Check the pack size and the price before you pay Giving your login to a “top-up helper” Your account can be taken over Never share your password or codes Chasing a countdown You overspend on a bundle you don’t want Decide your budget first Skipping the receipt You have nothing to show support if there’s a delay Keep your order confirmation until the UC arrives

How to Spot Fake Free UC Generators and Phishing Links

There is no legitimate tool that creates free UC. Any site, video, or message that promises it is trying to collect your login, your payment details, or both. Watch for these signs:

A “free UC generator” that asks you to enter your Player ID and then “verify” your account. A page that asks you to log in to claim an event reward, since official events don’t send you to third-party login pages. A message from someone who offers to top up for you if you give them your login. Links that look almost like the official site but have a slightly different address. And anything that rushes you with a countdown or claims your account is about to be banned.

If you see any of these, close the page, don’t enter anything, and report it. If you’ve already entered your password somewhere, change it right away and turn on any extra login protection your account offers.

What to Do If a Top-Up Is Delayed

Most delays resolve themselves, but a few steps help you handle one calmly.

First, check where the UC would appear: your in-game balance, your mailbox, or your order history. Then restart the game and log in again. Wait a short while, since payment confirmations can take a few minutes. If nothing arrives, contact the seller’s support with your order number, your Player ID, and your payment receipt. For purchases made in the in-game store or through Midasbuy, use PUBG Mobile’s official support instead. Keep your messages and receipts, and don’t pay anyone who offers to “fix” the order for an extra fee.

Conclusion

UC is a convenient currency, and the best way to spend it is to decide in advance what you want and how much you’re willing to pay. Judge the Royale Pass by how much you’ll play, treat crates as entertainment, and verify your Player ID before every top-up. Whichever store you use, top up with your Player ID only, never share your password or codes, and treat free UC offers as scams.

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