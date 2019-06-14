Pull Off a Dazzling Look with the Right Diamond Necklace!

There are endless occasions on which you can wear a diamond necklace, but to pull off that perfect dazzling look, one needs to make sure that they are picking the right kind of diamond necklace that fits the occasion and complements your overall look. With this said, it is obvious that you should be judicious about the design you select because wearing diamonds is an art!

While your outfit and the occasion dictate your decision, sometimes taking into account the length and design of the jewellery is equally important. Let me break it down for you on how to choose the right diamond necklace.

Weddings: If it is your wedding, then like every beautiful bride you dream of wearing the quintennial gold haram set on this auspicious occasion to grab everyone’s attention. Traditional gold haram designs have been dominating the wedding scenes for eons; however, modern brides have started switching over to including diamonds as a part of their wedding jewellery.

Long Diamond Haram : If you are a beautiful South Indian bride, who likes to retain the traditional look, then we suggest you opt for a long diamond haram available in traditional paisley, and floral designs studded with rubies and emeralds.

Diamond Choker : A diamond choker that sits well on your collarbone is a choice you should make if you are a bride that likes to experiment with looks. These chocker diamond necklaces compliment necklines which are broad and open, because it helps in highlighting your delicate neckline.

Uncut Diamonds : Antique Jewellery has always been the jewellery- box staple for all Indian brides. A vintage kundan necklace or a meenakari necklace studded with uncut diamonds and other precious stones is a perfect choice to add the ancient drama to the look.

Festivals / Special Occasions: Festivals and special occasions like family wedding, poojas or celebrating silver or golden jubilee anniversaries also calls for a time when you can adorn diamonds and add that little spark to your appearance. The combination of a delicate diamond pendant and earrings set makes an excellent choice on such occasions.

Alternatively, you can even wear oversized earrings and a simple, sleek diamond mangalsutra with beautiful Indian attire to complete the look.

Daily wear / Office Wear: Gone are the days when diamonds were taken out of the closet only for special occasions and simple gold necklace designs were the most preferred for daily wear. Women these days are more empowered and they juggle work and home effortlessly and with confidence. Such women deserve to feel like diva everyday and our glittery rock does the trick.

Currently in trend are contemporary, funky diamond studded pendants held in delicate platinum, rose-gold or yellow-gold twisted chains. These compliment both smart Indo-western outfits and out and out western office wear like pencil skirts, pants, shirts and blazers. Always pick those designs which don’t make noise and don’t serve as a distraction while you are giving your best shot at work and mean serious business.

After Office Parties: If you are attending official meetings or after office parties and you wish to spice up your look a little bit, then try the diamond yard necklace. This one necklace can help you re-create different kinds of looks, from being worn like two layered chain for sophisticated look, to layering it 3 times for the party look, everything is possible with this.

