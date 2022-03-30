QR 678® Hair Transplant – Breakthrough achievement in hair growth factor

Breakthrough Achievement in Hair Growth Factor

Hair fall or hair loss has been a major concern for people across all age groups. Male pattern baldness or Alopecia is a common problem that leads to low confidence and self-esteem. Clinicians and cosmetologists have been investigating modalities for a long time now. While nonsurgical hair regrowth treatments like over-the-counter topical minoxidil, prescription oral finasteride, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and light & laser therapy treatments help reduce hair fall when used in combination, they do leave adverse side effects. QR 678® – a proprietary, first in class hair fall & hair regrowth therapy, has revolutionized the treatment of hair fall in alopecia.

The therapy was invented by Dr.Debraj Shome – Clinical Scientist & Leader, R&D Team, QR 678® and Dermato-surgeon Dr.Rinky Kapoor; Both are co -founders of The Esthetic Clinics ® which are a chain of top class dermatology & plastic surgery centers located in various cities in India. They observed that male pattern baldness, known as Androgenic Alopecia characterised by progressive hair loss in men growing at a rampant rate of 58% in males aged 30-50 years which initiated their urge to research and find a solution to this cosmetic issue leading to the invention of QR 678®. The therapy curbs hair fall and increases the thickness, the number and density of existing hair follicles, offering greater hair coverage to the ones with alopecia.

What is QR 678® Hair Growth Treatment And How Does it Work?

A team led by Dr Shome was responsible for inventing a novel hair growth drug, called the QR 678® hair growth factor injections. This was reported as first-page news in all editions of the Times of India. QR 678® are synthetically injected.

QR 678® hair growth treatment provides a natural way of hair growth requiring no surgical procedure. It is an advanced hair growth method that facilitates hair growth while preventing hair loss. The key ingredient used in this treatment is a mixture of several growth factors which are involved in stimulating hair growth and division. The advanced formula harboring the growth factors has been established by two experienced doctors in India – Dr Debraj Shome and Dr Rinky Kapoor, after 4 years of thorough, advanced, hair research. Not only that the treatment is natural, but it also costs much less- about 1/10 of what hair transplant costs. Hair loss is no longer an issue because of the marvelous effects of the QR 678® growth factor injections.

QR 678® is a non-surgical, pain-free and non-invasive procedure for the hair regrowth treatment which has shown very good results in over 100,000+ patients. The QR 678® hair treatment has been awarded the prestigious composition and mechanism of administration patent from the United States of America in 2017 and the Indian FDA gave an approval for commercial manufacturing & sale in March 2019. The therapy is also FDA approved in EU, UK, Kuwait and pending approvals in other countries. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval means its effectiveness and efficacy has been reviewed by the CDER and it has been established that its benefits outweigh its potential risks.

The Procedure of QR 678® Hair Growth Factor Therapy

The method of treatment is non-surgical and non-invasive and it involves administration of the growth factor solution in the form of 1mL injections into the scalp of the patients, which delivers the growth factors to the targeted tissue layer. The injections are given superficially in the areas of Alopecia & hair loss. This is only a 15-minute procedure, performed while you are sitting comfortably in the doctor’s office, without any anesthesia needed and without any pain. Hair growth in balding areas takes about 8-10 sessions of injections. Each injection is injected with a 2-4 weeks interval between each session.

QR 678® A risk-Free Treatment

The QR 678® hair treatment can be considered as one of the milestones in the era of regenerative medicine that can help hair growth. It is one of the latest advancements in hair growth treatment, the result of the most advanced research in hair therapy. In the clinical trials which have been conducted to date, there have been no major side effects reported of the QR 678® injections. The QR 678® is not absorbed into the bloodstream, The QR 678® treatment is therefore completely safe.

Generally, 4 – 6 sittings (sessions) are required, before you can see hair growth in the bald patches.After the hair growth treatment session is over, some lotions (hair regrowth lotions) and medical hair treatments (tablets for hair growth) may be prescribed to the patient for several weeks, to support the hair growth process.

