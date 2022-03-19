Rameshbabu Pragnanadha – the second youngest grandmaster

In northern Italy, in the small town of Ortisei, an event took place on June 23, 2018, albeit not on a planetary scale but worthy of the chess world’s attention. Namely, at the 4th Grenadine Open, a young Indian chess prodigy, Rameshbabu Pragnanadha, finished second in the “A” tournament and completed the Grandmaster standard.

It would seem nothing supernatural. But it took the Indian chess player 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days to achieve the Grandmaster standard! Thus Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa became the youngest GM in the history of chess after Sergei Kariakin, who won the highest chess rank at 12 years and 7 months. If you want to bet on the next game of the future grandmaster, use BetWinner apk.

Prognanadha became known to the broader chess public after he crushed Axel Bachmann. Black in 18 moves! This happened at an international tournament on the Isle of Man in 2016. The following year, at the same game, the young prodigy defeated a chess player with a rating of more than 2700 for the first time. The defeated was MG David Howell.

Chess — the reasons for its popularity

It is a game of intellectual excitement with elements of cultural aesthetics, where strategy and everyday life, fighting spirit, and nobility are blended. Occupation originated in India, associated with a developed philosophical culture, mysticism, and wisdom. The translation sounds like “the ruler is dead.” The whole game is imbued with threads of magic.

The king is the heart, the power of order. It symbolizes the mind, which cannot be destroyed but intimidated. Without a friendly environment, it is paralyzed.

Queen — the mind of personality, which contains the forces of creation and destruction, simultaneous release. He moves of his own will.

The elephant is the embodiment of emotion.

Knight — the power of will, which can jump over other figures.

Rook symbolizes instincts; it floats downstream without turning.

Pawns — thoughts that scurry across the field in search of appeasement.

It is generally believed that black and white represent good and evil. But if we think of the game as self-improvement, it’s like a dialog of appeasement and oppressive feelings searching for enlightenment. The intellectual contest was of great interest to the rulers of different countries.

It helped to think through military strategy by transferring battles to the chess field. Battles mobilized concentration and activated thinking abilities, but even the fiercest battles passed without bloodshed.

Why chess is popular

The ancient game has come a long way, winning hearts with its simplicity and complexity at the same time. It forces the intellect to work actively, thinking through different positions, beautiful combinations, multiple openings, for which 64 squares 32 pieces are given.

Therein lies the answer to the question: why is chess popular. People from all corners of the earth dropped out of business to follow the duels of eminent masters. Then, the crisis overtook the game with the development of the recreational industry. But no computer can not give the heat of passion as in the “live” game. So today, there is a steady growth in interest in chess.

The benefits of chess

The benefit of learning chess is evident, as evidenced by the various experiments, which showed the growth of mental development of children’s progress in all subjects. And it’s logical because it involves both hemispheres of the brain.

Cooperative play — is an excellent way for children and adults to spend time together. In families where everyone gets together, often, children are easily socialized and adapt to new circumstances. A chess game is also exciting, for time flies by unnoticed.

Compact games allow you to play anywhere;

Large selection of sizes designs, which enhances aesthetics;

Shape stamina and perseverance;

Spatial thinking is activated;

Develops attention, visual memory, logic;

The ability to play. Yes, it is necessary to lose dignity, to conclude, to avoid repeating mistakes;

Inculcation of the resolution, independence of decisions, tolerance;

New acquaintances, a sea of positive emotions.

It is good to know that such an essential game for world history appeared in India and that we have such talents as Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Why is chess so popular?

Because anyone can play chess.

Where did chess first appear?

The homeland of the game is considered India.

Comments