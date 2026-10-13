Rameshwaram and Dwarka: Two Sacred Destinations Every Pilgrim Should Visit

Rameshwaram and Dwarka are two of India’s most respected pilgrimage destinations in Hinduism. Here’s a brief intro about these places before you scroll:

Temples: Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu is home to the Ramanathaswamy Temple. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Dwarka in Gujarat is associated with Lord Krishna, and the main temple is Dwarkadhish. Best time to visit both destinations: You should visit between November and February, when the weather is more comfortable for temple visits and sightseeing. How to reach: You can reach Rameshwaram from Delhi most conveniently by flying to Madurai and continuing by road or train. Dwarka is directly connected to Delhi by train. Appropriate clothing: You should dress modestly at both temples. Prefer not to wear shorts, sleeveless tops, or any clothing that shows skin inappropriately. How long to stay: You need at least two days for each destination if you want to combine temple visits with nearby attractions. You can opt for pre-planned Rameshwaram tour packages and Dwarka tour packages for ease of logistics.

Rameshwaram

This holy destination is located on Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu. People usually go here to visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and holds a sacred place in Hindu culture. Rameshwaram is also recognised as one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage destinations.

Fun Fact: Did you know that Rameshwaram is also associated with Lord Rama’s worship of Shiva?

What Are the Key Highlights of Rameshwaram?

Some of the key features of Rameshwaram are:

Ramanathaswamy Temple

This shrine is the spiritual heart of Rameshwaram and one of India’s 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple is beautiful and has intricately carved pillars, making it an important example of South Indian temple architecture.

The temple is usually open from 4:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM daily.

1. 22 Theerthams

The temple has 22 sacred theerthams within its premises. It is believed that ritual bathing in these holy waters is an important part of the traditional pilgrimage experience.

Pro tip: Always follow the temple’s current instructions and arrangements when taking a ritual bath.

2. Agni Theertham

This is also an integral sacred bathing spot for devotees coming to Rameshwaram. It is located just 100m away from the temple.

3. Dhanushkodi

Dhanushkodi is a remote coastal settlement located at the southeastern end of Rameshwaram Island. It’s associated with the Ramayana.

4. Pamban Bridge

Pamban Bridge is an integral piece of infrastructure connecting Rameshwaram Island to mainland Tamil Nadu. Sea views from this bridge are beautiful, making the crossing a memorable part of the trip.

5. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial

Renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born in Rameshwaram, and his memorial is here. It showcases aspects of his life, scientific career, and contributions to India.

What to Do in Rameshwaram?

Some of the things you can do in Rameshwaram are:

Visit Ramanathaswamy Temple and soak in the beauty of its architecture. Then, if desired, participate in the traditional theertham ritual. Visit Agni Theertham. Spend some time around the sacred ghats. Visit Dhanushkodi and enjoy views from Pamban Bridge. Visit the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial and other nearby temples.

Pro tip: If you have an extra day, take a day trip to Madurai. You can easily go via car. You can get it included in your custom Rameshwaram Tour packages.

Ramanathaswamy Temple: Timings, Pujas and Darshan Fees

The temple opens from 4:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The daily pujas that happen here are Palliyarai Deepa Aradhana, Spadigalinga Deepa Aradhana, Villa Puja, Kalasanthi Puja, Uchikala Puja, Sayaratcha Puja, and Arthajama Puja.

Fun Fact: You can see the 360-degree view of the temple and enjoy a visual tour on the official website of the Tamil Nadu government.

You can book VIP darshan from the official Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple HRCE Portal for ₹50 to ₹200.

Keep in mind: Carry the original ID proof used during the online booking when you arrive at the temple.

How to Reach Rameshwaram from Delhi?

The most convenient way to reach Rameshwaram from Delhi is to fly to Madurai. The ticket prices from Delhi start at a little over ₹14,000. Madurai Airport is approximately 150–160 km from Rameshwaram. You can get a taxi, self-drive a car, or take a train journey.

You can also travel by train. Rameshwaram Railway Station is located on the island and is connected to major cities, although a journey from Delhi by rail will take approximately 44-46 hours.

Clothing Guide for Rameshwaram

When visiting Rameshwaram, it is important to respect the culture. So, always dress accordingly:

Dress modestly and comfortably when visiting the temple.

Men can opt for a dhoti, kurta-pyjama, or trousers with a conservative shirt. Women can wear sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, or other modest Indian clothing.



2. The pilgrimage may involve walking and ritual bathing, so carry an extra set of clothes, a small towel, and comfortable footwear.

Rameshwaram tour packages on ThomasCook start at ₹30,100. If you do not like any pre-planned package, you can customise it as per your requirements and budget.

Dwarka

Located on the western coast of Gujarat, Dwarka is one of India’s most important Krishna pilgrimage destinations. This place is also one of the four Char Dham sites.

Key Highlights of Dwarka

Some of the key highlights of Dwarka are:

Dwarkadhish Temple

Most people come to Dwarka to visit the Dwarkadhish Temple. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the temple has two gateways known as Swarg Dwar and Moksh Dwar.

Some interesting facts about Dwarkadhish Mandir are:

The temple’s main structure is five stories and supported by 72 pillars. There is a 43-meter-tall, specially carved Shikhara that holds a massive triangular flag that is made from 52 yards of cloth.

You can see the spire and its grand flag from as far away as 10 km.

The local Aboti Brahmin community ceremonially changes the flag five times every day.

2. Gomti Ghat

Gomti Ghat is located beside the temple. It is an important spiritual spot where devotees traditionally take a dip before going to the temple.

3. Sudama Setu

This bridge crosses the Gomti River, connecting the area around Dwarkadhish Temple with Panchkui and the beach. You can enjoy pleasant views of the temple, river, and coastline here.

Pro tip: Visit this during sunset for a calm evening.

4. Rukmini Devi Temple

Rukmini Devi, the wife and chief consort of Lord Krishna, holds an important place in Dwarka. The temple is around 2 km from Dwarka. The mandir has distinctive architecture and is an important stop on a pilgrimage around the city.

5. Nageshwar Jyotirlinga

This one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is located around 16 km from Dwarka. You can take a day trip to this Lord Shiva shrine.

6. Bet Dwarka

Bet Dwarka is believed to be the residential place of Lord Krishna. This island is located 2 km away from the coast of Okha.

You can include all of these key highlights in a customised Dwarka tour package. You can also find fixed Dwarka tour packages on Thomas Cook.

What to Do in Dwarka?

Some of the things to do in Dwarka are:

Enjoy darshan at Dwarkadhish Temple. Visit Gomti Ghat, Sudama Setu, and Dwarka Beach. Take a day trip to Nageshwar. Spend half a day at Dwarka Bet. Visit Rukmini Devi Temple.

Pro tip: If you have an extra day, explore other religious and coastal attractions around Dwarka.

Dwarkadhish Temple: Timings, Pujas and Darshan Fees

The visiting hours of Dwarkadhish Temple are from 6.30 am – 12.30 pm & 4.30 pm – 9 pm. The temple trust does not run any VIP Darshan Pass, and general entry is free for everyone.

Pro tip: You can offer prayers on the live stream on the mandir’s official website.

How to Reach Dwarka from Delhi?

You can take a train or flight to Dwarka from Delhi. A flight to Jamnagar airport from Delhi will cost over ₹7,890, and then Dwarka is around 180Km away.

If you go by train, the journey to Dwarka from Delhi will take 22-26 hours, and the city’s railway station is approximately 2 km from Dwarkadhish Temple.

Pro tip: When you choose Dwarka tour packages, pay attention to transport and double-check if internal transfers are included.

Clothing Guide for Dwarka

It is important to dress modestly and decently when visiting Dwarka, especially if you plan to go to temples.

Men can wear traditional Indian clothing or trousers with a conservative shirt. Women can choose sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, or similarly modest outfits.

Remember that Dwarka can be warm, so lightweight cotton clothing works well for most of the year.

Pro tip: Carry a scarf or stole to cover up just in case your outfit is sleeveless.

Dwarka tour packages on Thomas Cook start at ₹30,500. You can also customise your itinerary as per your requirements and budget.

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