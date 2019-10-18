Rashed Choudhary – The Luminary is All Set For Directing His Forthcoming Movie

Profound love for cars, a leading business tycoon and a family man with 2 kids, Rashed Choudhary is a man of talents. He is the proprietor of Parklane Car Rental, DipMe, Petronet oil trading. With his consummate and elegant skills, he has already captivated the domain of business. Gradually, Bollywood has captured his attention.

This year he is going to direct an upcoming Bollywood movie and yield grace with his content. Bollywood has been a versatile platform that is always engendering new opportunities for the eminent personages in various planetary domains, the industry is prospering at a rapid pace and especially it has the vastest scope for directors.

Rashed’s already effectuated plans regarding his directions of the forthcoming movie,he has already made the news clouded with his multifarious ideas and approaches. He has also captivated the hearts of an untold no of people not because of his business but because of his direction capabilities as a director.

We wish him a colossal luck and immense splendor. Also, we wish him good luck for the future!!

