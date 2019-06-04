Education

RBI Exam Pattern – All You Need to Know

Ajay Deep 04/06/2019
RBI Grade-B and RBI Assistant exams are among some of the most popular banking exams conducted in the country. After passing these exams, the aspirants get the chance to work at a top financial institution like the RBI. RBI assistants command a decent salary. After including all the allowances, the initial gross salary drawn by an RBI assistant is around ₹ 32528/- per month.  Whereas, the initial monthly gross salary commanded by an RBI Grade-B Officer is around ₹ 75,831/-, which is quite handsome.

Before you start preparing for these exams, it is very important to learn about their respective exam patterns. So here are the RBI exam patterns for both of these prestigious exams:

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

(a)    Prelims Exam:

Subjects Marks Questions Time
Reasoning Ability 35 35 All the questions must be attempted in 1 hour.  
English Language 30 30
Numerical Ability 35 35
Total 100 100

(b)   Mains Exam:

Subjects Marks Questions Time (in minutes)
Reasoning Ability 40 40 30
English Language 40 40 30
Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 30
General Awareness 40 40 25
Computer Knowledge 40 40 20
Total 200 200 135

After clearing the mains exam, the candidates will need to take the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT will be conducted in the Official/Local language of the concerned state.

RBI Grade-B Exam Pattern

  1. Phase-1 Exam:
Sections No. of Questions Marks Duration
General Awareness 80 80 120 minutes of composite time is provided to the candidate.
Quantitative Aptitude 30 30
English Language 30 30
Reasoning 60 60
Total 200 200

(b) Phase-2 Exam:

Name of the Paper Type of the Paper Duration ( in minutes) Marks
Paper I Economic & Social Issues Objective Type 90 100
Paper II English (Writing Skills) Descriptive (to be typed with the help of keyboard) 90 100
Paper III Finance & Management Objective Type 90 100

The phase-2 exam will be followed by the interview round. Only the candidates clearing the phase-2 exam will be sent the invitation to appear for the interview round.

Since lakhs of candidates appear for these exams, passing these tests can be quite challenging. You must also go through the detailed RBI exam syllabus to develop a better understanding of the subjects that are asked in this exam. Keep working hard and take proper guidance to clear these exams in your next attempt.

