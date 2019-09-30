Renowned influencer Yash Gupta talking about his Success Mantra

Most of us have a success mantra or believe in one but not necessary we follow it. But we can follow someone who has a success mantra and get to know their inspiring story. One such person in the limelight today is a very popular social media sensation Yash Gupta who is an influencer as well.

He is a BBA student from Amity University, Noida and his learning experiences have already made him strong that he is supporting his father, Mr. Rajeev Gupta who is the owner of Fortune – 500 company in India. The biggest inspiration for him is his Father as he has been following his father’s footprints closely by learning from his life experiences.

Mr. Yash has been a part of various college fests and events, Conducted workshops at International conference on Agriculture and Food Science. Being an Influencer, his biggest motive is to inspire people and help them in understanding what is the right way to follow dreams and how to achieve it as the success mantra he follows is “To work like dogs and to party like Kings”.

This talks about how efficient he is and determined to take his family business to the next level. He has a good number of fan following on Instagram and he is indeed inspiring each one of us.

Comments