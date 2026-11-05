Rent, Don’t Buy: What Event Planners Should Know Before Adding a Photo Booth

Clients now ask for a photo booth the way they used to ask for a DJ. For wedding planners, corporate event companies and activation agencies in India, the question is no longer whether to offer one. It is whether to own the machine or rent it from someone who does.

The answer for most planners is to rent. Here is why, and what to get right when you do.

The real cost of owning a booth

The sticker price is the easy part. A commercial AI photo booth from an Indian maker starts from ₹3.5 lakh, and imported units add customs duty and shipping on top. What catches planners out is everything after the purchase:

Utilisation. Bookings bunch up in the wedding season and in December. A booth that works fifteen weekends a year sits in a godown for the rest.

People. Someone has to travel with the machine, set it up, run it for ten hours and pack it at midnight. That person needs training on the hardware and the software.

Maintenance and consumables. Printers need servicing, paper and print ribbons need stocking, screens and cameras get knocked in transit.

Software. An AI booth is only as good as its looks. Someone has to keep them current, build custom ones for clients and keep the system updated.

Clashes. The day two clients want a booth on the same evening, one machine is not enough.

None of this is a reason to avoid photo booths. It is a reason to let the company that makes and services them carry the machine, while the planner owns the client.

What renting from the maker changes

Renting directly from a manufacturer, rather than from a reseller with one or two units, solves the hardest problems at once. The machine arrives with someone who knows it. Faults go back to the people who built it. Custom work, such as a client’s brand colours on the screens, a monogram on every print or a look built around a product launch, is done by the team that writes the booth’s software.

It also changes the planner’s role. Instead of operating a machine, the planner designs the moment: where the booth stands, which looks suit the guests, what goes on the frame, how the prints become part of the client’s story.

A brief that gets a good quote

The difference between a smooth rental and a stressful one is usually the brief. Send the rental company:

City, venue, date and guest-facing hours. Include setup and pack-down windows, and every date for a multi-day event. The guest count and the format. A full 4×6 inch print, a 2×6 inch strip, or both. The creative. The client’s logo, colours and frame artwork, and whether a custom AI look is needed. Custom looks take preparation time, so this goes in early. The venue’s rules. Loading access, lifts, power points and the internet connection guests will use to receive photos on their phones.

Ask for one written quote that confirms hours, prints, staffing, travel, taxes and cancellation terms. Compare quotes on the same brief, line by line.

What proof to ask for

Ask for real photos and video of the same booth at a real event, not renders. A good example is a branded activation where the numbers are public. At Rendezvous 2026 at IIT Delhi, a booth on the Ambrane stall ran for four days with a queue throughout, and more than 1,000 guests walked away with Ambrane-branded prints.

The numbers to plan around

Day rates vary by booth type, hours and city, so always quote from a written rate. As a reference, Bamigos.com, the New Delhi maker of the Pikcha AI photo booth, offers photo booth rental in Delhi NCR and across India at ₹55,000 for a day of up to 10 hours, with unlimited prints and an attendant from its team; travel outside Delhi NCR is quoted per city.

For the planner, that turns a ₹3.5 lakh capital decision into a line item that is booked only when a client has said yes. In a business where cash flow decides who survives the off-season, that is usually the better trade.

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