Fairplay was established in 2017 and has managed to catch the attention of millions of players in its five years of operation in the betting and casino business. Fairplay India provides a variety of exciting services to its users, including sports betting, a big selection of sporting events, a bustling casino, live dealer games, and much more.

Because the bookmaker’s website and application are fully translated into Hindi, and money transactions may be done in rupees, Fairplay devotes special attention to Indian players.

The legality of the bookmaker’s office is confirmed by a license issued by the Curacao Gambling Commission. The corporation can now offer sports betting and gambling services in a variety of countries, including India, thanks to this license. The license also attests to Fairplay Club’s dependability and security.

Fairplay site

Every bookmaker’s website is the most important component of their business. Fairplay’s website is up to date, has a nice design, and has a user-friendly layout that is easy to comprehend even for beginners. To avoid straining the eyes, the Fairplay official site is created in dark gray tones with orange stripes. All of the site’s blocks are well-organized and simple to browse. Let’s take a deeper look at the platform’s various characteristics and parts.

The platform’s structure should be logical and include the most important components. The navigation bar is separated into groups and contains all of the functions a player requires. Sections include the following:

InPlay;

Cricket;

Soccer;

Tennis;

Premium Sports Book;

Live Casino;

Live cards;

Slot Games.

We’ll take a closer look at each one in the sections below.

Cricket, Soccer, and Tennis

All Fairplay’s betting events, from test matches to tournaments, can be found in these areas. You can choose any sport, as well as the sports disciplines to be displayed and the results of past matches, regardless of which tab you choose. You can also wager on the games that are now taking place here.

Premium sportsbook

More sports that are available on the platform can be found here. Although the design is largely the same, the overall appearance of this area differs from the rest of the site. The list of available sports is on the left, along with the Live, Schedule, and My Bets tabs; the events are in the center, and the betting window is in the lower right corner.

Live casino

With genuine dealers and croupiers, an online casino is nearly equivalent to a conventional casino. You’ll find a wide variety of roulette and other gambling games at Fairplay in India, so you’re likely to find something you like.

Live Card

This is a compendium of every type of board card game imaginable. All you have to do now is pick a table and a game to play. Don’t forget that the site has a search, and you can also find the game you’re interested in by provider, and Fairplay official has a decent number of game providers, which can’t fail to please.

Slots

Fairplay’s vast range of slot machines will please slot machine fans. This section of the website has it all: incredible gaming mechanics, graphics, and massive jackpots.

The signup process

If you have a question about how to open an account, please contact us so that we can answer it. We’ve produced a guide just for this situation that walks you through each stage of the procedure so you can finish it fast and effortlessly. To register at the Fairplay office, you need to do the following steps:

Using any browser of your choice, go to the official Fairplay site. Select the black “Join now” button in the upper right corner, and a questionnaire will appear in front of you. Fill in the blank fields with the required information. Enter your first and last name, email address, currency, and phone number. Then choose your gender and date of birth. Think of a password for your account and double-check it, as well as your referral code if you have one. If you want to receive promotional messages, check the box and click “Subscribe.” Find the code in the text message and enter it into the appropriate field on your smartphone. If you don’t receive it, click “Resend Code” to try entering it again. Then choose Confirm from the drop-down list.

Verification of account

Players and the site are both protected from fraud when you verify your account. You will be able to withdraw funds and use bonuses once your account has been verified. To verify, you must be at least 18 years old and fill out a form with accurate personal information.

You must furnish the site with documentation that can prove your identity for this personal information to be verified. A passport or a driver’s license are examples of acceptable identification. You can use the online support chat to upload images of the relevant documents. Verification of the information supplied will take one or two days.

Available payment systems

You will find a range of payment methods because Fairplay in India is a well-known office all over the world. Take a look at the list below:

Net Banking;

UPI;

Google Pay;

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin; Ethereum;

Paypal;

AstroPay.

How to deposit into your account

You must first top up your Fairplay account before you can start betting on sports or gambling. It will be sufficient to spend only a small quantity of money. Don’t forget that you can also get a welcome bonus of +100% on your first deposit. Deposit is quite simple to do, simply follow the steps below:

To gain access to your account, please enter your username and password. Visit the Fairplay official website or download the mobile app to access your Fairplay personal account. Look for a deposit option. A wallet icon should appear at the upper right corner of the screen, displaying the amount of money in your account. By clicking on it, you can proceed to the next stage. Choose the option to recharge. Then, on the orange “Recharge” button, press it. Choose a recharging method for your account. Payment gateways, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency are among the tabs that will show in front of you. Choose the technique you’d like to utilize, then the recharge method. Fill in the blanks on the form. Fill in the amount you’d want to deposit into your Fairplay account, as well as any additional transaction details. Then, from the drop-down option, choose “Deposit.”

Fairplay club mobile app

Fairplay just released an app in response to fan demand. They did an excellent job with their software, which has a speedy and appealing design. Their website’s live streaming was prone to buffer, however, this was addressed in their app. In comparison to the website, users may get more out of Fairplay’s services with their app.

The program is 18.2 MB in size and may be downloaded from the website directly. IOS users will have to wait because the app is still in development. The app is only available in English for the time being.

How to download the Fairplay Android app

Find it on the Internet Fairplay official site; Go to the bottom of the site; Now click on the “Download App” option; Download the app by clicking on the icon; Wait for the download of the apk file to your device; Find the downloaded file in the “Downloads” folder and click on it; After installation, you can immediately log in to your account and enjoy betting.

FAQ

Can I deposit to Fairplay via bitcoin?

Deposits can be made via bitcoin, you can also make deposits via other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Litecoin.

How do I get into the VIP club?

All that is required is that the individual be active at all times. This system is frequently separated into levels, with each level granting different bonuses to the players. The bonuses increase as you progress through the levels. Free spins or the option to insure your wager are just some of the perks available. Fairplay in India has a feature like this as well; be active and you’ll get seen!

Is the Fairplay app permitted to be used in India?

In India, yes, the Fairplay mobile app is permitted. You have nothing to be concerned about because Fairplay Club is a trustworthy and secure bookmaker. It’s also worth noting that the program provides a high level of data security protection.

