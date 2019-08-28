Reya S to Work With Bollywood Actor in Her Upcoming Web Series

Reya Sajnani, one of Instagram’s loved influencers, who runs @reya_s, she is all set to work with a renowned Bollywood actor and direct an upcoming web series focused on making fashion and lifestyle easy for the watchers.

Named “The F to N of fashion”, it is scheduled to launch in the Summer of 2020. The series will have 2 seasons, each of 10 episodes, showing her daily life as a fashion entrepreneur. This will be the first of its kind web series that has a collaboration of a Bollywood actor with a lifestyle blogger.

Reya says, “The series will help people who want to start their own business, and will be entertaining for everyone else”. The series will aim to provide people with insight on how find their own style, in fashion and in life, to start their own business, learning from the mistakes and lessons of entrepreneurs themselves.

